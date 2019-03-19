5 Stuff People Forget in Ubers: Phones, Tank with Fish, Live Dog, Gold Teeth Set

Florida Driver Rams Girlfriend’s Car, Causes Deadly Mass Crash

A domestic altercation became a deadly vehicular event involving several cars, that injured several innocent people and killed one in St. Cloud, Florida. And it’s all because the man rammed the woman’s car in traffic. 7 photos



“According to authorities, Andric Barksdale, 34, followed his girlfriend's car in his own vehicle and then rammed into her, causing the crash. The woman had several other people in her car,” the publication says. “St. Cloud police said the argument between the couple possibly started in Orange County and Barksdale followed his girlfriend into Osceola County.”



“One person was killed and several others have serious injuries, police said. Authorities did not say which vehicle the victim was in,” WCTV adds.



Barksdale has been charged with aggravated battery and vehicular manslaughter, and could be facing time behind bars if he’s found guilty at the upcoming trial. The report doesn’t say whether he too was injured in the accident he caused, as neither does it mention his girlfriend’s condition.



