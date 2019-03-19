Florida Driver Rams Girlfriend’s Car, Causes Deadly Mass Crash

autoevolution
A domestic altercation became a deadly vehicular event involving several cars, that injured several innocent people and killed one in St. Cloud, Florida. And it’s all because the man rammed the woman’s car in traffic.
Andric Barksdale, 34, is being held in custody on a $10,500 bond after the events of late last week, when he got at the wheel of his car and caused a mass accident by intentionally slamming into the vehicle he was pursuing. WCTV reports that it all started when he followed his girlfriend in her car and then rammed her vehicle with his.

“According to authorities, Andric Barksdale, 34, followed his girlfriend's car in his own vehicle and then rammed into her, causing the crash. The woman had several other people in her car,” the publication says. “St. Cloud police said the argument between the couple possibly started in Orange County and Barksdale followed his girlfriend into Osceola County.”

“One person was killed and several others have serious injuries, police said. Authorities did not say which vehicle the victim was in,” WCTV adds.

Barksdale has been charged with aggravated battery and vehicular manslaughter, and could be facing time behind bars if he’s found guilty at the upcoming trial. The report doesn’t say whether he too was injured in the accident he caused, as neither does it mention his girlfriend’s condition.

This tragedy, that took an innocent life, can – and should – serve as lesson for the consequences of reckless driving. Barksdale probably didn’t even think about what could happen to other motorists if he rammed into his GF’s car, as is often the case in these situations. Even if he’d only hurt her, it would have still been bad and he would have ended up behind bars. Now, other people also have to pay for his recklessness.
