Mom With Kids in Car Rams Several People in Wendy’s Drive-Thru

Never disturb a hungry mother picking up food at a Wendy’s drive-thru: a woman from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, was arrested and charged after she rammed her car into several people who had stepped out of another vehicle, after a brief verbal altercation.

After Sloan parked her car, one of the teens came out to confront her. Sloan rammed her and the other 2 women that came out after her, and then drove off the lot as if nothing had happened. All 3 victims received hospital care and will be making a full recovery. Because they were able to take Sloan’s license plate, police had no trouble in tracking her down.



When they arrested Sloan, she first claimed she had driven off the lot because some teenagers had scared her, but she didn’t say anything about ramming them. She then alleged they had surrounded and threatened her, so she lied about having a gun to scare them off. Ultimately, she hinted she was being arrested because she had priors, so the police were more inclined to not believe her.



Sloan was with her 2 kids in the car at the time she tried to run people over over a stupid argument. She’s now facing several charges including child endangering and felonious assault.



