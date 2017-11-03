FK8 Honda Civic Type R Gets Price Bump For 2018, Entry-Level Trim Is a No-Show

Introduced for the 2017 model year, the newest Civic Type R of them all is one hell of a hot hatchback. Not only did it blitz the Nurburgring lap record for front-wheel-drive cars, but it’s extremely desirable in the U.S.
of A. Dealer markups are through the roof because of limited availability in this part of the world, with some charging $10,000 more than MSRP. Heck, one Honda dealer wanted $30k over sticker price for the Type R, which is borderline scandalous.
Prospective customers not willing to play the markup game were expecting things to change for the 2018 model year, with Honda supposed to expand availability and introduce an entry-level grade for the Type R
. But neither happened, with the FK8 soldiering on in the exact same configuration as before.
Honda describes it as “one fully equipped trim,”
which incidentally is $200 more expensive
than the 2017 Honda Civic Type R. The price hike was to be expected considering the regular Civic is $100 more expensive for 2018. Destination has also increased ($890 compared to $875), translating to an out-of-door price of $34,990. As before, there are no options available whatsoever.
Scheduled to arrive in showrooms in the coming weeks, the 2018 Civic Type R comes with modern amenities such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
, satellite navigation, and driver-focused features such as the three-mode drive system. The latter allows the owner to choose between Comfort, Sport, and +R, and as the name suggests, the system adjusts the throttle response, traction control interference, suspension, steering, as well as the rev-match function.
Nothing changed under the hood either, with the $34,100 Civic Type R
relying on a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder matched to a six-speed manual. 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet is all the FK8 has to offer, which is plenty enough for a front-wheel-drive hot hatchback that proved its worth on the world's most challenging racetrack.