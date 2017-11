FK8 Honda Civic Type R Gets Price Bump For 2018, Entry-Level Trim Is a No-Show

Prospective customers not willing to play the markup game were expecting things to change for the 2018 model year, with Honda supposed to expand availability and introduce an entry-level grade for the Type R . But neither happened, with the FK8 soldiering on in the exact same configuration as before.Honda describes it as “one fully equipped trim,” which incidentally is $200 more expensive than the 2017 Honda Civic Type R. The price hike was to be expected considering the regular Civic is $100 more expensive for 2018. Destination has also increased ($890 compared to $875), translating to an out-of-door price of $34,990. As before, there are no options available whatsoever.Scheduled to arrive in showrooms in the coming weeks, the 2018 Civic Type R comes with modern amenities such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto , satellite navigation, and driver-focused features such as the three-mode drive system. The latter allows the owner to choose between Comfort, Sport, and +R, and as the name suggests, the system adjusts the throttle response, traction control interference, suspension, steering, as well as the rev-match function.Nothing changed under the hood either, with the $34,100 Civic Type R relying on a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder matched to a six-speed manual. 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet is all the FK8 has to offer, which is plenty enough for a front-wheel-drive hot hatchback that proved its worth on the world's most challenging racetrack.