Honda Goes Full-Crazy in Tokyo, Brings Out the Freaks

Simply looking at them won't offer enough information to make out what they're for and how you're supposed to use them. They are what the Japanese car show is all about: weird stuff you just can't bend your mind around.
Let's start with the largest of them, the le-Mobi Concept. There's no other way to put it: it is a mobile room. Yup, those lounge-like chairs, and that stool don't look like they would fit perfectly in your living room for nothing. The hardwood floor and the carpet in front are also clear giveaways that this concept does its best to hide the fact it's a vehicle.
And judging by its perfectly square shape and partially hidden wheels, it does a pretty good job. "Hey, look at that car!" is definitely not the first thing you'll want to say when spotting a le-Mobi. "What's that thing?" sounds much more like it.
The interior is very airy and spartan, but we'd really like to know how that steering wheel is operated because we've never seen one with such mounting. Thanks to the blocky exterior, le-Mobi offers 4.95 square meters (53 square feet) of living space, but not much else by the looks of it.
The Fure-Mobi Concept is essentially an invitation to give up on walking. It's the size of an electric wheelchair but can accommodate two people and was developed with "human interaction" in mind. In other words, it gives two people the occasion to get from one place to another without having to move their feet. However, we predict constant bickering about who gets to sit down and who has to press their bum against that support.
Moving on, we have the Chair-Mobi Concept
which is pretty self-explanatory. It's a chair that can move. It's useful both indoors and outdoors and can turn in a very tight radius. It has a small footprint and a height-adjustable seat. However, that bar stool shape makes it look quite uncomfortable.
The RoboCas is a configurable, self-propelled vehicle that would probably be most useful as a food stand. It has an extendable canopy and a storage space that can be adjusted according to the owner's needs. Who knows, you might be looking at the future falafel stand.
Finally, we have the Ai-Miimo, which is a robot based on the Miimo autonomous lawn mower. The grass-cutter received a head at the end of a pretty long neck, so instead of trimming the lawn, it is now said to be a member of the family, "like a pet." Well, if it doesn't poop in the living room and won't chew the slippers, then it's pointless.