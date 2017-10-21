autoevolution
 

Milltek Buys 2018 Honda Civic Type R, Makes Killer Exhaust

The guys at Milltek love hot hatches in general, but the Honda Civic Type R hold a special place in their hearts because it's made in Britain just like their mufflers. So they wasted no time in buying the new bombshell and have completed development of custom chimney stacks for the turbo motor to blow sounds through.
There are several versions available. You can have a simple muffler replacement, a cat-back with a resonator or without and a full racing version that's illegal to drive on the road.

Extra variety also comes from the GT100 tips, which follow the standard factory look almost perfectly yet also add a little spice with heat blue or carbon fiber finishes. All of the systems use 3-inch downpipes which should prove less back pressure.

Have a listen to the video below. We think it sounds pretty fruity, even though you can't hear when VTEC kicks in! We figure that this could be the start and end of your CTR tuning project since the car already has everything.

320 horsepower is already good enough for a FWD car, which also features a mechanical diff, adjustable dampers, Brembo brakes and driving modes. Compared to the previous turbo Type R, there 10 more horsepower, 38% more chassis stiffness and a setup that's comfortable for everyday use.

The Milltek is covered in stickers, like something out of a video game. It also features a red accessory pack that pops against the white paint. The most over-designed hot hatch ever made still claims that all its aero is functional.

"The UK loves performance, R-badged Hondas in the same way it loves fish and chips, cups of tea and last-minute trips to the Costa del Sol, i.e., a heck of a lot!" the tuner explains in an official post.

