Fivio Foreign's Dark Rolls-Royce Cullinan Has the Right Orange Touches and Forgiato Wheels

When buying a luxury vehicle, you want to keep it as elegant as possible, while giving it some exclusive features. Rapper Fivio Foreign managed that by fitting his Rolls-Royce Cullinan with Forgiato wheels and subtle orange touches.
There are several options out there if you want to make an impression. Cars are often the best way to do it, especially if your goal is to impress and let people know you’ve made it.
Some of the best options are Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini, or Ferrari. And the Cullinan, Rolls-Royce's first and only SUV, is certainly among the favorites for celebrities and athletes.
And rapper Fivio Foreign, whose real name is Maxie Lee Ryles III, is no different. He also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and recently flaunted it in one of his latest posts. The SUV is draped in black with lots of orange inside the cabin, but also on some subtle touches on the double coach line and the logo on the wheel caps.
Speaking of wheels, his Cullinan doesn’t come with the stock options. Instead, Fivio Foreign decided to fit his car with aftermarket wheels from Forgiato. The official account for the famous wheel-maker also reshared the picture, but didn’t add more details about the size or model.
The Cullinan provides all the luxury and comfort one needs when traveling in the back seat, with quite a thrill for the driver, as well. The car comes with Rolls-Royce's powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood. The power unit sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Thanks to these figures, the SUV can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and hit a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
In the past, Fivio Foreign also posed with lots of other luxurious cars, including several Bentleys, Lamborghinis, or a Cadillac Escalade. But the Rolls-Royce Cullinan will firmly send the message he wants to convey: status, luxury, and comfort. Especially when it comes with subtle, personalized touches.
