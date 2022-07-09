The Summer Bling Means So Much More Than Just Making Your Ride a True Baller

Over here at autoevolution, July is most logically our RV month since everyone is thinking about road trips, adventurous escapes, or just plain relaxation somewhere away from the craziness of urbanization.
But instead of talking about the latest camper or discussing the next tiny house (or mansion) of our dreams, I want to do something else – remind me and everyone else that just because all we can think of is our summer holiday, the automotive passion should never stop and take a break. Seriously, bear with me.
You could accessorize the next Ford Bronco build with lots of road trips or overlanding stuff. And then just applaud or frown at the sight of Blue Oval head honchos sending them to explore new territories of the Old Continent when America is still waiting for the backlog-ordered units to be produced – and be devoid of pesky reliability issues. But that is too niched, perhaps.
So, instead, I am going to talk about how easy or subtle mods will do wonderful tricks on your car perception. And it does not even have to be a supercar – although having a Ferrari F8 Spider from CreativeBespoke to get loaded with AL13 Wheels Design + Technik gloss brushed R80 Duoblocks will certainly help anyone to stand out in an open-top crowd. Alas, that might also be too ritzy for our needs, at the moment.
Thus, I am not going to confide in the good folks over at AG Luxury Wheels to provide the perfect pieces for a Lambo Urus transformation from ‘fugly’ to slightly acceptable. Though, just to see how easy it would be to strike a negative personalization build, take a look at the second Instagram video embedded below. You will notice how the Italian super-SUV got quickly transformed from gray with luminous green wheels into a burgundy wrap that is subtly contrasted by AGLuxury AGL67 SPEC3 Forged wheels finished in Matte Black with a Gloss Black lip.
MetroWrapz posted a Michelangelo (the High Renaissance legend) quote that read “I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set him free.” He and the team did not do quite the same, although they also achieved a ‘statuesque’ outcome.
Instead, the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz, who are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there, played with an unsuspecting Toyota Sienna minivan (yes, they still exist, and you could have a brand-new 2022MY one for as little as $35,285 at MSRP). And they made it one of their moving works of art. The deed was simple yet impactful, especially for a soccer mom’s MPV, as the Sienna got a “custom-printed marble pattern on a pearl vinyl.”
And that is not all in terms of cool works from them, as I could also see many people relate to a custom camouflage (with hidden Italy outline) even on something as little as a classic Piaggio Vespa! Now, let us jump to the other summer extreme: a hulking full-size SUV carrying an equally monstrous (yet utterly fun) load on a trailer. Well, cue to the Los Angeles, California-based, forged wheel experts over at Forgiato, who have (social media) uncovered yet another Caddy Escalade gem!
This time around, we are dealing with someone who not only expressed passion for the renowned forged wheels on the custom fifth-gen Caddy Escalade build but also extended the love to the ritzy Malibu 25 speedboat carrier – complete with seven additional Forgiato wheels for the triple-axle trailer prepared by 503 Motoring. And they are not kidding around, not with 26-inch Forgiato Concavos and those seven other Forgis being of the 20-inch Concavo-M variety!
You could accessorize the next Ford Bronco build with lots of road trips or overlanding stuff. And then just applaud or frown at the sight of Blue Oval head honchos sending them to explore new territories of the Old Continent when America is still waiting for the backlog-ordered units to be produced – and be devoid of pesky reliability issues. But that is too niched, perhaps.
So, instead, I am going to talk about how easy or subtle mods will do wonderful tricks on your car perception. And it does not even have to be a supercar – although having a Ferrari F8 Spider from CreativeBespoke to get loaded with AL13 Wheels Design + Technik gloss brushed R80 Duoblocks will certainly help anyone to stand out in an open-top crowd. Alas, that might also be too ritzy for our needs, at the moment.
Thus, I am not going to confide in the good folks over at AG Luxury Wheels to provide the perfect pieces for a Lambo Urus transformation from ‘fugly’ to slightly acceptable. Though, just to see how easy it would be to strike a negative personalization build, take a look at the second Instagram video embedded below. You will notice how the Italian super-SUV got quickly transformed from gray with luminous green wheels into a burgundy wrap that is subtly contrasted by AGLuxury AGL67 SPEC3 Forged wheels finished in Matte Black with a Gloss Black lip.
MetroWrapz posted a Michelangelo (the High Renaissance legend) quote that read “I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set him free.” He and the team did not do quite the same, although they also achieved a ‘statuesque’ outcome.
Instead, the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz, who are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there, played with an unsuspecting Toyota Sienna minivan (yes, they still exist, and you could have a brand-new 2022MY one for as little as $35,285 at MSRP). And they made it one of their moving works of art. The deed was simple yet impactful, especially for a soccer mom’s MPV, as the Sienna got a “custom-printed marble pattern on a pearl vinyl.”
And that is not all in terms of cool works from them, as I could also see many people relate to a custom camouflage (with hidden Italy outline) even on something as little as a classic Piaggio Vespa! Now, let us jump to the other summer extreme: a hulking full-size SUV carrying an equally monstrous (yet utterly fun) load on a trailer. Well, cue to the Los Angeles, California-based, forged wheel experts over at Forgiato, who have (social media) uncovered yet another Caddy Escalade gem!
This time around, we are dealing with someone who not only expressed passion for the renowned forged wheels on the custom fifth-gen Caddy Escalade build but also extended the love to the ritzy Malibu 25 speedboat carrier – complete with seven additional Forgiato wheels for the triple-axle trailer prepared by 503 Motoring. And they are not kidding around, not with 26-inch Forgiato Concavos and those seven other Forgis being of the 20-inch Concavo-M variety!