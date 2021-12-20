Fisker Turns His Pen-on-Paper Sketches Into NFTs, Because Someone Understands These Things

I’ll be honest with you, despite many hours spent researching the phenomenon, I’m still not sure I properly understand what NFTs are, how they work, and why should we care. And I’m pretty sure not all the people who spend money on them fully grasp the idea either.
Simply put, non-fungible tokens (NFT) are unique digital representations of this or that, stored on a blockchain. It’s not something physical you can display on the walls of a house, and it’s not even exclusive, as owning a certificate of authenticity for an NFT does not legally stop others from sharing and distributing copies of it.
But all NFTs are unique, or at least limited, meaning only one person can own the original(s) of something at any given time, and that seems to be worth a lot of money to some people.
Given how pretty much everything you can think of can be turned into an NFT, it’s no surprise seeing Henrik Fisker, the mastermind behind failed Fisker Automotive and the not-yet-failed Fisker Inc. trying to get some exposure (and money) from this.
So, on Wednesday, December 22, specialized auctioneer FTX.US will start selling “a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of original pen-on-paper sketches from the hand of Founder and Chief Designer, Henrik Fisker.”
There will be 100 of these NFTs to be hand, included in a collection called Fisker by Hand: OCEAN Concept Collection, which in turn is divided into four tiers. Each of the NFTs represents, well, hand-drawn sketches of the vehicle we're all waiting on, the Ocean.
To be clear, NFTs are obviously not for everyone (they sure aren’t my cup of tea), and not anyone will be able to buy these Fisker things. One will have to use Solana, one of the top cryptocurrencies in today’s market, for the purchase.
Fisker did not disclose how much he expects to fetch for the 100 NFTs, but does say 50 percent of whatever sum will be donated to “charitable causes in line with ESG values.”
