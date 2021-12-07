Migos' Takeoff Launches NFT Platform, Wants to Take Lucky Owner to Space

The Metaverse is the new shiny thing, and everyone has jumped on the virtual train bandwagon, creating the base for a virtual world. Takeoff is no different and launched his platform Apes in Space, wanting to treat a lucky NFT owner to a real space trip.
Takeoff’s latest platform, Apes in Space, has just been unveiled, and the rapper has big plans for it. He revealed that he wanted to treat an NFT owner to a space trip, but the details are fuzzy. Is he talking about an actual real space trip, with SpaceX or Blue Origin? He doesn’t mention it, but the details on the official website claim “One lucky Apes in Space holder will join Takeoff on a real-life space journey.”
On his Instagram account, Takeoff wrote: "Let's make history and go to the moon," which might be his intention. It never hurts to dream big, but, so far, none of the Space Race billionaires have set their target that far.
As the platform went live, Takeoff has more surprises in store for the fans, offering $100,000 to a holder for every 1,000 people who joined. The total amount he plans to offer is up to $500,000.
The Migos rapper is planning to revolutionize the hip hop concert scene and, according to the website, wants to hold the “biggest Hip-Hop festival in the Metaverse.” Takeoff will be the main guest, but several other renowned artists are game for it, and we can guess the rest of the Migos will be there. This is just one of the perks of the Apes in Space holders, who have free entrance.
The future is here, and the possibilities for NFTs are endless. Just recently, an NFT superyacht sold for $650,000, breaking the record for the most expensive asset for the popular game The Sandbox.
Rare interviews starring The Beatles have also been put up for auction as NFTs, and several artists already expressed interest in NFT-based streaming services. Some of them are Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Jason Derulo, and Marshmello.
None of them offered to take a fan to space just yet though, so Takeoff is still the first.
