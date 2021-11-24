Fisker Ocean's Configurator Appears Just Like the EV: Still Under Development

Fisker proudly announced on Twitter that the Ocean configurator is already online. Eager to learn the options and prices required to make the electric SUV unique, we discovered that it is just like the Ocean: incomplete and still under development.
All four versions of the new Fisker are there: Sport, Ultra, Extreme, and One (the launch edition). The Sport is the most affordable one, at $37,999. The Ultra costs $49,999, and the Extreme and One have the same price: $68,990. That’s all the price variation you will get from the tool at this point.
So far, the configurator allows customers interested in the new EV to choose colors, wheels, and interior. Theoretically, there are 14 colors to be selected, but only 6 work for most of the derivatives. Only the One has the Big Sur Blue option, which makes its color options increase to seven. None of the paint choices changes Ocean prices.
When it comes to wheels, there are three models: the 20-inch F7 AeroStealth, and the 22-inch F5 AirGlider, and F3 SlipStream. Again, price tags are all the same regardless of what you select.
That’s at least better than the interior choices. Despite presenting three of them, the configurator only allows the selection of one, called Sea Salt (white). MaliBlu (self-explanatory) and Ocean Floor (dark) cannot be picked, regardless of the version. We suspect they would also keep the prices unaltered if they could.
Fisker has a disclaimer, right under these options, that states the configurator is “for informational purposes only.” It also says that you cannot reserve any specific vehicle based on it because multiple things can change until the Ocean is ready for deliveries.
That leads to an obvious question: what are “the informational purposes” the configurator tries to offer? It does not disclose option prices, it does not allow you to select more than half of the available colors, and it says nothing there is set in stone until production starts. Is just learning the name of the options enough for prospective buyers? We’d be really frustrated if that were our case. That already happened to us just trying to report more information based on the configurator. It is evident we’ll have to wait, as Fisker should have before publishing that page.
So far, the configurator allows customers interested in the new EV to choose colors, wheels, and interior. Theoretically, there are 14 colors to be selected, but only 6 work for most of the derivatives. Only the One has the Big Sur Blue option, which makes its color options increase to seven. None of the paint choices changes Ocean prices.
When it comes to wheels, there are three models: the 20-inch F7 AeroStealth, and the 22-inch F5 AirGlider, and F3 SlipStream. Again, price tags are all the same regardless of what you select.
That’s at least better than the interior choices. Despite presenting three of them, the configurator only allows the selection of one, called Sea Salt (white). MaliBlu (self-explanatory) and Ocean Floor (dark) cannot be picked, regardless of the version. We suspect they would also keep the prices unaltered if they could.
Fisker has a disclaimer, right under these options, that states the configurator is “for informational purposes only.” It also says that you cannot reserve any specific vehicle based on it because multiple things can change until the Ocean is ready for deliveries.
That leads to an obvious question: what are “the informational purposes” the configurator tries to offer? It does not disclose option prices, it does not allow you to select more than half of the available colors, and it says nothing there is set in stone until production starts. Is just learning the name of the options enough for prospective buyers? We’d be really frustrated if that were our case. That already happened to us just trying to report more information based on the configurator. It is evident we’ll have to wait, as Fisker should have before publishing that page.
We've got #news. Check out the official #FiskerOcean packages and color offerings out now. https://t.co/17SYP1toIn— Fisker Inc. (@FiskerInc) November 24, 2021