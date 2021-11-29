New Mobile Racing Game to Launch Collection of NFT Cars

Despite the fact that NFT (non-fungible token) is a controversial topic, many game developers are ready to take on the challenge and introduce the technology in their products. Some are even proud of their plans and believe this is the future of gaming (I’m looking at you EA).
Long story short, NFTs have drawn criticism with respect to the energy cost and carbon footprint associated with validating blockchain transactions. It also doesn’t help that NFT is still an unregulated market.
But that doesn’t seem to bother many games developers, which is why we have announcements like the one made today by Supremacy Games. Specifically founded with the purpose of developing NFT games, Supremacy Games they play to launch several titles and limited-edition functional token collections in partnership with major brands.
Race Team Rivals is the first mobile game developed in Finland that has integrated NFT functionality. In fact, the game is already available on iOS, and an Android version will soon be launched.
Apparently, the free-to-play game will receive a collection of NFT cars that can be used to race within Race Team Rivals. Of course, the game can be played without NFT cars, but NFT ownership will offer players extra benefits, including a special VIP racing mode.
Race Team Rivals NFT Garage Series 1 is an exclusive limited series, only 2500 Series 1 cars will ever be available. These cars are collectible in four different rarities and 25 different power levels. Also, the cars won’t be randomly generated, but intricately crafted.
Last but not least, the NFT cars will be available starting December 9, and NFT functionality will be available in the game in Q1 2022. Those who’d like to invest in these cars can find them available for purchase in the OpenSea market, but they require Ethereum Wallet.
