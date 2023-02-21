First Tesla FSD Beta V11.3 Driving Videos Reveal New Graphics, Voice Drive Notes

As more people got the V11.3 update of Tesla's Full Self-Driving software, some felt brave enough to break the NDA and leak driving videos. The new images show the new visualizations and features included with the unified-stack software and how the new "voice drive notes" feature works.
The long-overdue V11.3 version of the FSD Beta software saw a wider release to Tesla employees on Sunday, and sure enough, the first leaked images landed on Twitter. The explanation is that the wave1 testers are not as strictly regulated as the first small batch of Tesla employees who are the first to test the new features. Although they still sign an NDA, they don't risk losing their jobs over this, so this explains why there were so many driving videos floating around.
Although it's premature to conclude how the new version handles various driving situations, first impressions show that it might be smoother than V10 in certain conditions. For instance, according to TeslaBull (@Winnersechelon), it better handles areas where it was timid previously. The FSD beta tester still refrains from drawing conclusions, saying it still has a long way to go and many more miles to test.
Even though we're waiting for more people to share their experience with the software, the videos are great because they offer a glimpse of the new features and improved graphics. The most noticeable change affects what people used to call "the tentacle," or the line showing the car's path. This is now wider and is stable, so less of a tentacle now. When the vehicle approaches a red light, the blue trace is crossed by a red line on the screen. Also, the previously red road boundaries are now represented in gray, making them less annoying at night.
The new visualizations are also smoother, with the cars and pedestrians' movements better represented. It looks more refined, for certain, and the first impressions are positive, although what matters is how good it is at driving the car and helping the driver in boring situations. According to TeslaBull, the FSD Beta nags for not holding the wheel are still present, which means Elon Musk did not risk rattling NHTSA more than he already did.
One of the videos shared by the beta-tester also shows one disengagement, complete with the follow-on message requesting audio feedback. The message on the screen reads, "Autopilot Disengaged. What happened?" followed by "Press voice button to send Tesla an anonymous message describing your experience." We imagine Tesla uses neural networks to mine useful information from the thousands of hours of audio recordings those 400,000 beta testers would send once the software sees a wider rollout.
The V11.3 version was released on Sunday to the wave1 group of Tesla employees and is expected to see a wide rollout to paying customers in the coming weeks, if not days. The updated software improves highway driving, thanks to using the same FSD Beta stack instead of Navigate on Autopilot. It also offers improved driving assistance thanks to a souped-up Automatic Emergency Braking function.
#FSDBETA 11.3 including one disengagement and follow on message requesting audio description. Also, keep an eye on new visualizations before stopping at a red light and while viewing crosswalk. pic.twitter.com/OMbap1rHFn— TeslaBull (@Winnersechelon) February 21, 2023