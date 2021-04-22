First Ram TRX Gets Engine Oil Inspected After 6,000 Miles of Drag Racing Abuse

The Fast Lane has the first Ram TRX delivered in America or at least the first one documented on YouTube. Either way, the crew put a lot of miles on the clock pretty fast, and this performance truck has seen some abuse.
Unlike their Land Rover Defender, the TRX didn't have a mental breakdown and just kept going despite some serious punishment. It's drag raced pretty much every pickup there is, plus some muscle cars, another TRX, a Can-Am, and more. TFL also asked it to launch while towing a big load, and it handled everything like a champ.
Of course, the Hellcat is a tried and tested engine, and the rest of the powertrain is built tough, so we didn't expect major problems. But just to get a bit of extra content out, TFL sent the oil from the TRX's 6,000-mile (9,656-km) service to get checked out.
The oil analysis came out good, with normal amounts of metal residue for a brand new engine, which is amazing considering what the TRX has been put through. A mechanical inspection also didn't reveal any major issues. It might look about as refined as a hammer, but this truck has some complicated components, which some owners have reported problems with.
The truck also comes with off-road-friendly tires, and we know those can wear out on the highway. After three trips to Moab, TFL's rubber is still looking good. With no obvious flaws, the reviewer had to resort to nitpicking for extra content here. For example, to get into the vehicle, you actually have to reach into your pocket and press a button. And the bed is so tall that reaching in becomes difficult. The life of a pickup owner is so difficult in 2021!
Being a Dodge/Chrysler product, people will probably make jokes about reliability when problems do pop up with the TRX. But this is more about the experience of having a new truck under warranty. And if this company built anything right, it's their big V8 engines.
It will be interesting to see how the TRX compares in terms of servicing and cost to the GMC Hummer electric truck. Here's hoping TFL gets one of those too.
Of course, the Hellcat is a tried and tested engine, and the rest of the powertrain is built tough, so we didn't expect major problems. But just to get a bit of extra content out, TFL sent the oil from the TRX's 6,000-mile (9,656-km) service to get checked out.
The oil analysis came out good, with normal amounts of metal residue for a brand new engine, which is amazing considering what the TRX has been put through. A mechanical inspection also didn't reveal any major issues. It might look about as refined as a hammer, but this truck has some complicated components, which some owners have reported problems with.
The truck also comes with off-road-friendly tires, and we know those can wear out on the highway. After three trips to Moab, TFL's rubber is still looking good. With no obvious flaws, the reviewer had to resort to nitpicking for extra content here. For example, to get into the vehicle, you actually have to reach into your pocket and press a button. And the bed is so tall that reaching in becomes difficult. The life of a pickup owner is so difficult in 2021!
Being a Dodge/Chrysler product, people will probably make jokes about reliability when problems do pop up with the TRX. But this is more about the experience of having a new truck under warranty. And if this company built anything right, it's their big V8 engines.
It will be interesting to see how the TRX compares in terms of servicing and cost to the GMC Hummer electric truck. Here's hoping TFL gets one of those too.