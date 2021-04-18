TFL Tests the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport's Acceleration, Hits 60 MPH in 7.26 Seconds

First Edition is how Ford calls the most expensive Bronco Sport variant, which starts at $38,500 excluding freight. The plusher brother of the Badlands is rocking the same engine as the off-road model, namely a 2.0-liter EcoBoost as opposed to 1.5 liters and three cylinders for lower trims.
The question is, how fast is this powerplant in the real world? Thankfully for prospective customers, Andre Smirnov from TFL had the opportunity to find out at IMI Motorsport. Because the acceleration test was performed at a mile above sea level, you could take a second off the result.
Over two runs, the most Andre could squeeze out is 7.26 seconds, which is alright if you also take into consideration the higher ground clearance over the Escape on which the Bronco Sport is based. Speaking of which, the Ford-badged compact crossover dashes to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in under 6.0 seconds according to multiple independent reviews.
Andre says the Bronco Sport with the most potent engine available offers “a lot of power initially. The acceleration feels really good, but it slows down a little at 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour). I’m not sure why.” Andre does recommend the 2.0-liter powerplant over the 1.5-liter EcoBoost with 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet (258 Nm), though.
The four-cylinder mill also makes a lot of sense for off-road shenanigans because the First Edition and Badlands feature water cooling instead of air cooling for the power takeoff unit. 50 percent of the torque can be channeled to the rear axle, and this happens automatically when front slippage is detected. As opposed to an open-style differential for 1.5-liter versions, the 2.0-liter engine option sweetens the deal with multi-plate clutch packs.
This configuration enables active torque vectoring, but somewhat curiously, the clutch packs are not actively cooled. This explains the PTU overheating issue we’ve covered only recently, proving that the Bronco Sport is more of a lifestyle off-roader than a proper off-roader such as the mid-sized Bronco.
