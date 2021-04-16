Watch Four Hummer EV Trucks Doing the Crab Walk in Traffic

Ever snake your car down the road, turning the steering wheel just because you're bored of sitting in traffic? Well, that's going to be a whole lot more interesting if you buy the new Hummer EV because it has a thing called Crab Walk. Just check out this video - this could be you and your buddies going out for burgers.
The system isn't exactly a secret, having been shown in October 2020. But this little spy video sent to The Fast Lane Truck by a reader demonstrates how four prototypes use Crab mode on the road. The prototypes have some mud on the tires and bodywork, and it's being speculated they were going from one trail to another. They're also lacking a lot of plastic trim.
These features aren't groundbreaking. All-wheel steering is fitted to a number of German vehicles, including the latest S-Class, for example. But the Hummer seems to be able to turn more aggressively, and that's because each wheel is controlled independently by an electric motor, so prop shafts and differentials aren't involved.
Crab Walk will be available on higher-end versions of the truck and SUV, with the rear wheels able to turn either the same as or opposite to the fronts. This makes Hummers the most interesting EVs ever to hit the trail. However, they're going to be very capable on the road as well. In "WTF mode" (which is not short for what you think) a 1,000 horsepower version of the truck is said to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds.
I'd be scared to take a brand new battery pack down a rocky trail, surrounded by dangerous terrain. So does that make the crab system just a gimmick? No. The urban environment can be just as tricky, especially when you consider the truck is longer than GMC Yukon and wider than an F-150 Raptor.
We're optimistic about the return of the Hummer brand, as it helps GMC bring something fresh to both luxury vehicles and the huge truck market. GM sold Hummers from 1992 to 2010, before abandoning everything after the bankruptcy of 2009.
