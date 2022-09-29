First Look at X2 Concept by Pininfarina x De Simoni Shows Breathtaking Floating Oasis

In late 2021, two very big names in the yachting industry announced a new partnership that would, they said, “establish new standards for the yachting industry.” Save the date, because the X2 superyacht concept aims to do just that, with its debut at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show.
The companies in question are Pininfarina and De Simoni Yacht Design, and their first joint effort is called simply X2, which stands for EXplore X Experience. Described as an “innovative research project,” X2 will be unveiled in full in the coming days, at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show, where Pininfarina is also bringing a scale model of its superb concept Kairos, developed in partnership with Oeanco.
For the time being, we have only a few renders that serve as teasers for the X2, and they seem to hint that the final design will keep the promise mentioned in the first paragraph: this is a vessel unlike any other, one that will ditch the design book in a brave attempt to set new trends in naval design. The focus of X2 is to place the individual back at the center of the experience, hence the double X in the name, and it will do so by means of plenty of areas for rest, relaxation and getting back in touch with nature.
X2 blends elements of automotive design and contemporary architecture, creating a genuine floating oasis that is both stunning and, one assumes, functional. Renders show an all-glass salon that could very well double as viewing lounge thanks to its position and the expansive glazing, as well as an infinity pool connected to the same area by relaxing water features.
The vessel is described as “an exclusive place where moments of exploration and conviviality find space, guaranteeing, at the same time, a performance of the highest level.” “Exclusivity” is perhaps the first word that comes to mind when looking at it, as it seems to ooze luxury without verging into tacky territory.
“With great pleasure, I promoted the collaboration with Pininfarina, an important automotive brand, to combine the passion for cars with that of nautical,” Fulvio De Simoni, founder of De Simoni Yacht Design says in a statement. “By combining our complementary competencies, we can respond effectively to the needs of ship-owners and shipyards, proposing innovative solutions,” Kevin Rice, Chief Creative Officer of Pininfarina, adds.
One such innovative solution is the X2, and we’re only days away from seeing whether it lives up to the hype.
