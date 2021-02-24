Fire Engine Red 1979 Ford F-150 Custom 4x4 Shows Off 35” Tires, 6” Lift Kit

$610 Million Solaris Yacht Is Nearing Completion, Will Be World’s Most Powerful

Fire Engine Red is the kind of color that kicks one’s nostalgia into overdrive, especially when the recipient is an old pickup truck. Listed on Bring a Trailer with a clean title in the seller’s name, this 1979 Ford F-150 Custom stands high and mighty thanks to a few tasteful off-road mods. 44 photos



The chunky shoes are complemented by a Skyjacker 6.0-inch lift kit, aftermarket shock absorbers, and manually-locking front hubs. Repainted in Fire Engine Red under previous ownership, the single-cab pickup further rocks MBRP exhaust outlets, a pair of Flowmaster exhaust mufflers, long-tube headers, chrome bumpers and mirrors, as well as a spray-on bedliner.



Currently located in Austin, Texas, the half-ton truck relies on a 351M for propulsion. Reportedly rebuilt by the previous owner, the engine was developed by the Ford Motor Company from the tall-deck 400. De-stroked to 5.8 liters, the 351M was originally equipped with a two-barrel carburetor.



Ford Performance valve covers, an Edelbrock intake, and a chromed air cleaner add a little modernity to the engine bay. The seller hasn’t mentioned any output figures, but nevertheless, don’t get your hopes up for blistering performance. A three-speed auto and a two-speed transfer case send the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear wheels or all four corners of the truck.



Imperfections? Of course, this



