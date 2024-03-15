Finest and Most Affordable: This Australian Travel Trailer Is a Master of Off-Grid Living

It's nothing new that Australia leads the game in mobile living; it might have something to do with the way nearly every inch of that country's natural world is out to kill. Well, one machine that's designed to keep you alive no matter the conditions is Ezytrail's Stirling GT MK3.
Folks, the machine before us today is nothing more than a piece of off-grid living madness from none other than Ezytrail, a crew whose work we've covered before, and with good reason. It's possible you remember the piece we did on the Lincoln LX, a six-berth unit. Well, this time around, it's the Stirling's turn, the one and only other unit to come out from under this crew's umbrella.
Now, to kick things off for this unit, allow me to point out that it's currently starting at no less than $22,000, but that's in Australian dollars, which equates to roughly $14,400. Honestly, I don't recall ever encountering an American off-road and off-grid camper that costs anywhere near that price. Time to see how it's all done and why you might be living in the wrong nation if you're into outdoor and on-road living.
Overall, the Stirling is a forward-fold unit, meaning the top of the shell swings forward, creating a living space suitable for two people. That capacity can be extended to more than just two guests with an array of tent annexes, but as standard, just two will have a place to rest their heads.
While I could sit here and bore you with all the details and features that go into this unit, let's try a different approach and picture you and your significant other out in the wild with this unit by your side. After finding some spot in the middle of nowhere, it's time to stabilize, unhitch, and unfurl all that is a Stirling.
This begins with you flipping that top I mentioned, and as you do, the tent canvas pops into view. Sure, you'll need to devote some time to setting everything up, even extending that awning, but once you're done, you'll be looking at a habitat that's ready with everything you need. Heck, Ezytrail only offers a handful of options for the Stirling, mainly because it already has it all.
Now that you know you can rest easy knowing all your systems will be operating at optimum efficiency, it's time to just kick back and enjoy the good life. To do that, unload your outdoor dining set from any of the countless storage bays tattered all over Stirling's body, pull out the slide-outs, fire up the grill, and crack open a cold one.
With a beer in hand, you turn on your favorite jams and blast them out through a four-speaker setup, and as the groove starts to flow through your bones, you dance your way to the galley where your significant other is preparing the veggies, give him or her a kiss on the cheek, and keep on dancing, and things continue like this until your meal is ready.
According to the manufacturer, the interior of the Stirling is said to accommodate just two sleepy humans, but if you put your attention to the dinette, we can see that two more persons could easily rest their bones, and the video below shows the dinette as a bedroom; it might all just be a typo. The main bedroom, however, sits elevated in the forward fold section.
If you are traveling with the family, close up the windows and entrance to the unit, dim the lights, and even tell a ghost story or two until the kids are asleep. As for yourself, let the sound of leaves rustling through the trees put you to bed. Honestly, what more could we want?
All that magic is built upon a galvanized chassis with an independent trailing arm suspension with two shock absorbers and an adjustable spring, too. Throw on a pair of MT tires, and we're looking at a base that's ready to handle whatever your vehicle can. As for the body, nothing but good old steel is used to craft it. Don't forget the rock guards and we're off to see the proverbial outdoor wizard.
For instance, the electrical system is made up of two 120 Ah batteries, BMS, switch panel, generator input, sockets inside and out, and even a 200 W panel is standard. Depending on your energy needs, you may need some extra panels, but the rest is there. Two freshwater tanks also feed off-grid needs with a total of 165 l (44 gals) of the life-giving juice.
Let's skip over the meal you've just enjoyed while overlooking the sunset and find ourselves in the remaining hour or minutes of the day. You've already taken a shower, made possible by flowing hot water and a tent annex, so let's climb inside the Stirling and see what sort of interior awaits.
