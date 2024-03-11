This Is Wotapod, the Most Optionable Teardrop in the World

Bigger isn't always better, especially when it comes to towables – and not when you can have customization. That's the argument Wotpods is trying to make, and their Wotapod teardrop trailer is an excellent way of backing it up.
The Wotapod is the smallest entry in Wotpods' lineup and the first model they brought to market several years ago.
Based in Australia, the company boasts of offering "more for less" with "the most optionable teardrop in the world," which is as big a claim as it's unverifiable. But it's enough to bring home the message that Wotpods is aiming to offer everything each particular customer needs, and not a single thing more.
The approach isn't new, and Wotpods isn't claiming it is. Instead, they highlight the good quality and a nationwide service network as the things that help them stand out, besides the promise of a highly-personalizable teardrop trailer.
That said, the Wotapod is still designed to be superior to other teardrops, if only for using a full steel frame with aluminum panels, a galvanized chassis, and a standard package that makes it ready for adventures from the moment of delivery. With its double bed inside the cabin, it's perfect for a couple of adventurers, even if they're looking to go off the beaten path – which, by the way, is possible by upgrading with the off-road add-on.
The Wotapod standard package covers the basic needs: shelter, food, and resources. The cabin is 2.4 meters long, 1.5 meters wide, and 1.2 meters high (8.2 by 4.9 by 3.9 feet) and fits a double bed with integrated overhead storage in cabinets. You get a stargazer and a front window as standard, both with privacy and bug screens, and a solid door with a security screen, locking mechanism, and steel mesh.
Appliances like a 37-liter (1.3 cu-ft) fridge and freezer, and the stove, are extra, as is the option to have the galley in stainless steel instead of timber.
The Wotapod rides on 15-inch wheels, with a spare included in a mounting bracket at the front. The teardrop can be converted for off-road use with upgraded suspension and beefier tires, but, again, they add to the budget and the unladen weight of 650 kg (1,433 lbs) of the trailer.
Wotpods is a small company, but its story is one of success. Having survived the international health crisis, it's now churning up these teardrops to eager customers looking to go out and explore, so they hardly ever have inventory available. Lead time for a unit is four months from the moment the ink dries on the dotted line, with the extended timeline justified by customization.
The idea behind each model is that it's presented as either a ready-to-go towable or a blank sheet on which the owner puts only the features they need and can afford.
The Wotapod motto is "Compact utility meets spacious living," and it's working overtime to live up to it. It also gets points for affordability since the standard spec has an MRSP of AUD22,900 (US$15,140 at the current exchange rate) and is enough for weekend warriors and occasional short getaways.
The first half of the video tour below is a presentation of the standard Wotapod, courtesy of Wotpods founder John Hancock.
Wotpods offers three models for their patented teardrop trailer, ranked by size and features as the Wotapod, the Q-Pod, and the Bosspod, with the last one being the full package but still highly personalizable. At the opposite end, the Watapod is the basic or starter package, a teardrop ideal for those with not that much free space in the garage and who might be on the market for something more affordable but still unwilling to compromise comfort and reliability.
A reverse-cycle two-way fan allows for proper ventilation should you opt not to add windows on the two walls, which come at an extra price. Also part of the standard package is an 80-liter (21-gallon) tank for freshwater, a 150W solar cell on the storage box at the front, a 24ah battery (upgradable to 150ah with an extra 150W of solar), and the tailgate kitchen.
Everything about the Wotapod is personalizable, hence the company's claim of producing the "most optionable teardrop in the world." You can choose exterior and interior colors, optionals and add-ons, and even make personal suggestions that Wotpods founder John Hancock promises will consider. If they make sense, he will add them to your trailer and might even include them as options for future units.
The Wotapod, for instance, is ready for use from the moment of delivery with zero modifications from the standard package. But it can also be further specced with a roof rack and side awnings, a shower tent, an extra storage box for a porta-potty, and even a rooftop tent. This way, it becomes more than just a weekend RV and can serve for longer outings for larger families.
