Expansive Lincoln LX MK3 Adventure Trailer Is Ready To Feed Your Wild Side for Around $22K

Sure, the name of this camper doesn't tell me anything about its abilities, but once you and the Lincoln have gotten to know each other, you'll agree that its name doesn't matter much. Oh, and if that's not enough, prices start at a mere $32,000 Australian, which equates to around $21,800 American. Yup, that's all you need to tackle the off-grid lifestyle like it's something you've been embarking upon your whole life.
But before we dive into all that the Lincoln has to offer, let's see who may be behind this trinket. If the name Ezytrail Camper Trailers doesn't ring a bell, it's because this crew typically sells their units in Australia. Maybe we can change all that, and the reason I say this is because the Lincoln is ready to handle just about anything you throw at it, except literally throwing it off a cliff. Actually, you never know.
I have already pointed out precisely the sort of cash you need to access this machine, but you will have to factor in shipping fees if Ezytrail ships out of Aussieland. But, it seems to all be worth the effort. According to the manufacturer's website, this puppy can sleep up to ten people with a tent annex, six of which are in the camper itself.
However, the ability to accommodate your neighbors is meaningless if your habitat can't make the journey to your destination. To ensure that your camper is in one piece at the end of the trip, Ezytrail equips the Lincoln with a proprietary independent suspension that stands up to Australia's landscape; if it can perform there, it can shine almost anywhere.
your camper will start to rust and rot at the first touch of some water or mud? No worries here, mate; a hot-dip galvanized steel chassis and drawbar feature a lifetime warranty. The shell itself is steel, too, galvanized with zinc and with seals running around every inch of this trinket, the only water you'll have to worry about inside is the one you spill from your mug.
I'll be honest, when I started this article, I thought I'd have a chance to point out most, if not all, of the features this explosive camper includes. Boy, was I mistaken. In truth, if I were to make an effort to tell you about everything, I would need to dedicate around two to three more articles to this camper. But I will do my best to stick to the goods.
Part of those goods are unveiled once you've devoted around 10 to 15 minutes to set everything up properly. With support poles and lines in place, a massive tent is unveiled. Go ahead, take a step inside. It's here that you'll access the modular dining area, and to your left and right, double beds suitable for another four people. For the remaining guest I mentioned, there are plenty of tent annexes to choose from, either Ezytrail's gear or your favorite manufacturer. And that's really all the interior space you get.
Once your extended weekend is up, fold the Lincoln back into travel mode and head back into town like nothing happened. The result? Ten people with a tad of dust in their hair, mud all over their vehicles, and massive grins on their faces. Go ahead, get in touch with your wild side.
