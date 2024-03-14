A Different Kind of Trailer: What the Heck Is a "Tradie," and Where Can I Get One ASAP!?

I'm human, and as such, I have a learning curve, and one recent experience has been buzzing about what I've discovered. Today, we'll be talking about tradies or tradesman trailers, and once we're done here, you, too, may find yourself in the market for a different kind of camper-o-workhorse-o-habitat thingamajig.
Folks, take a nice long look at the hunks of wheeled steel, aluminum, and composite we have before us. No, I mean really explore what we see. Take in the dual or single axles, marvel at the high-rise tops and roof nests, countless lockers and trays, and all that empty space just itching for whatever your garage can spit out.
What are we looking at? Well, down in Australia, the nation that just so happened to put these little monsters on the map, they're called tradies, but you and I can call them tradesman trailers. They're built to be cargo mules for absolutely everything you'd ever need to get any job done. Oh, and if you think you're the first to take one of these and transform it into one hell of a mobile habitat, you aren't; some manufacturers even include a galley in the main body.
As for the remainder of this so-called piece of literature, I want you to take a seat and picture yourself in the presence of one of these babies. Personally, I'm going for the Pro Trade TP96 from Uprising as this is one of those units that looks primed and ready for a galley; as you'd expect, I'm taking mine and transforming it into an all-road habitat where I can store my toys, tools, and foods, and even throw on a roof-top tent for myself and the significant other. Heck, you can even go as far as setting up a bed in one of those massive slide-out trays integrated into the body of the unit. No joke; there's an image of Uprising personnel hanging out in one of those trays.
Overall, I'm using a trailer that's crafted with a galvanized chassis and internal frame to fight off the elements, onto which CNC laser-cut sheets are placed to make up the body. All that's then set upon an 8-leaf rocker-roller suspension that's rated up to 3.85 tons.
Oh, and by the looks of things, most brands are suitable for a wide range of upgrades. For example, Uprising allows future owners to add water tanks and pumps to their units. Sounds like the perfect gear with which to create a wicked outdoor shower., which brings me to my next point.
Take all that we've discussed above, throw in those images for good measure, and place yourself in the middle of the action. From here, add your significant other, possibly even your kids, and plop all of yourselves on the edge of some lake or sand dunes. At this stage, someone extends an awning and roof-top tent while you unload kayaks and e-bikes; don't forget to dig a fire pit for the evening's S'mores. Sounds like a pretty neat way to spend time with the family.
But how much is this sort of versatility going to run us? Well, as you'd expect, it all depends on where you live. From what I've noticed, you can find some pretty decked-out tradies in Australia starting at around $20,000, so roughly $13,000 American (at current exchange rates). Oh, and the US isn't too far behind that price range either, with some units from Uprising starting at around $17,000 American, so pretty dang decent.
At the end of the day, you'll need to drop tons of extra cash on features to really make a home out of a tradesman trailer, but once you're done, you'll be sure to turn heads as you roll into campsites or gas stations, and that's priceless.
Now, for some time, tradies were typically only available in the land down under, but the sheer capability of these beasts has also sparked interest on other continents, one of them being North America, and these days, you can find them in the US and Canada, too. They're even being crafted by local crews. Be sure to check out the images labeled Uprising Engineering to see what the US can spit out. As for Australia, I want to bring to light the work of NT Trailers and TC Boxes.
Beyond the bodyworks, tradies are often packed with solid electrical systems that can handle operating power equipment. What does this mean for those of us looking to take these babies and turn them into homes? It means an electrical system that can be equipped with over 200 amps of battery power, LEDs all over the place, inverters, and, you guessed it, solar panel input; inverters are often standard in such units, but be sure to check with whatever manufacturer you end up finding in your area.
Best of all, once you've returned from the wild, unloaded all your adventure gear and roof-top tent, throw in the tools of your trade, and the same machine you just used for your outdoor adventure is now your money-maker. Now, that's what I like to call versatility.
