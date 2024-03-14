Certain 2020 Ford Explorer SUVs Recalled for Rearview Camera Issue

Just under 2,000 examples of the 2020 Ford Explorer have been produced with rearview cameras that may distort the rearview image or fail to display the image due to insufficient electrical conductivity within the printed circuit board. The sport utility vehicles in question were assembled from May 19, 2020 to May 27, 2020 at the Chicago Assembly Plant.
According to the Dearborn-based automaker, the rearview camera bears part number LB5T-19G490-AC. The supplier of said camera is Magna Electronics of Holly, Michigan. As per documents filed with the federal watchdog, dealers will replace the suspect cameras with part number LB5T-19G490-AD, which features a printed circuit board header design with superior pin retention force.
Owners will be notified via first-class mail between April 8, 2024 and April 12, 2024. Any owner who paid to have the rearview camera replaced prior to recall number 24V-188 is eligible for reimbursement until June 30, 2024. Of course, adequate proof of payment has to be provided.
Ford was aware of this problem back in February 2020, when it started looking into warranty claims pertaining to intermittent operation and inoperative rearview cameras. Come September 2020, the Ford Motor Company filed recall number 20V-575 with the NHTSA for a staggering 620,246 vehicles, including 51,999 examples of the 2020 Explorer.
The cut-off date for the original safety recall's affected population of Explorer SUVs was May 18, 2020 as opposed to the May 19, 2020 start date of the second recall. Adding insult to injury, this campaign stems from ongoing pressure from the NHTSA over the build date range rather than Ford owning up to its mistake.
Based on a rear-drive platform shared with the Lincoln Aviator, the Explorer starts at $36,860 (excluding the destination charge) for the 2024 model year. Prospective customers are presented with a choice between single-turbo I4 and twin-turbo V6 mills. The powerplants are joined by the 10R60 version of the automaker's 10-speed auto.
Revealed in February 2024 for the 2025 model year, the facelift is also available to configure at press time. Prices kick off at $39,625 for the Active trim level, followed by $44,385 for the ST-Line and $51,525 for the Platinum. The performance-oriented ST version is $55,205 (sans destination).
More grille, better tech, and new soft-touch surfaces are the highlights of the facelift, which comes standard with heated first-row seats, adaptive cruise control with lane centering and stop & go, a 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with cordless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ driving assistance goodies.
Hampered by one too many problems ever since it rolled out for 2020, the sixth-generation Explorer is the Ford Motor Company's best-selling SUV in the United States of America. Precisely 186,799 units were delivered in 2023, putting the Explorer between the front-biased Hyundai Tucson (209,624) and the Toyota Highlander (169,543).
