Ford's Smallest Electric Crossover Heads to the Arctic Circle for Testing in Full Camo

Actually, make that Ford's smallest upcoming electric crossover, as the Puma Gen-E has yet to make an official appearance, despite its ICE-powered siblings debuting in facelifted form last month.
For whatever reason, Ford's team, which is in charge of its development, fine-tuning, and testing phases, has decided that it is a good idea to dress it in full camouflage. Thus, this Puma Gen-E prototype immediately stood out, attracting the attention of our spy photographers, who immortalized it near the Arctic Circle as it embarked on a short drive on the frozen roads of Northern Europe.
Suppose the mid-cycle refresh is any indication of what to expect. In that case, we'd say it will feature an almost identical exterior design, bar the closed-off grille and a few EV-specific badges. The wheels should be different, too, sporting an aero pattern that will slightly improve its efficiency. It is possible that Ford might top it off with new colors, including one or more exclusive hues.
Inside, it should get the same 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system that we've seen on the ICE-powered 2024 Puma, next to a 12.8-inch digital gauge cluster. Nevertheless, look for new functions and sub-menus to evoke its all-quiet nature. The cockpit should also be home to exclusive upholstery, trim, and perhaps other details on top of the gasoline-fed subcompact crossover.
The light commercial vehicle and minivan have 134 horsepower (136 ps/100 kW) on tap and 214 pound-foot (290 Nm) of torque. These numbers match some of the Puma Gen-E's rivals, like the Peugeot e-2008, Jeep Avenger, and so on. However, it is impossible to tell yet if the battery-electric crossover will have identical output and thrust when it launches. The range is another big unknown, and so are the charging times at different connections.
Ford has already confirmed that the Puma Gen-E will be built on the same assembly line at the Craiova factory in Romania as the regular Puma, which has been manufactured there since its introduction in 2019. The Blue Oval has also announced that the all-quiet variant of its subcompact crossover will be introduced later this year, though the exact date is currently unknown. The first units of the car will likely end up at dealers all over Europe before the end of the year.
One thing we have yet to learn is the output and thrust produced by the electric motor. Nevertheless, it has been reported that the Ford Puma Gen-E might share its zero-emission assembly with the all-quiet version of the Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier. Just like the Puma, the vans are based on the same platform as the discontinued Fiesta, so it would make a lot of financial sense to feature the same powertrain.
