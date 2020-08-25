Final Rolls-Royce Ghost Teaser Has Illuminated Dash and September 1st Reveal

Rolls-Royce has created many lavish machines in its not so distant past – but today it is increasingly aiming for a decidedly more subtle approach. It even came up with a name for the entire philosophy, calling it “Post Opulent” and fully embracing the new, minimalist, strategy with the advent of the second-generation Ghost limousine on September 1st.
The global online reveal event is scheduled at 13:00 BST on the company’s official website and the news came courtesy of the company’s latest (and probably final) teaser for the Ghost. This little snippet of information was not the actual focus of the presentation, which was really all about showcasing their latest starry idea.
We all know that Rolls-Royce was among the first automakers that popularized the idea of using the headliner as a technological canvas for bringing the cosmos into the car with its now iconic “Starlight Headliner.” Now, they have developed the idea into a novel, complimentary feature called “Illuminated Fascia.”
It will remain – at least in the beginning – an exclusive perk offered by the “Bespoke Collective of Rolls-Royce” to the new Ghost.
As the name already implies, the new gadget was developed over the past two years and more than 10,000 work hours to present the Ghost wordmark and no less than 850 stars onto the passenger side of the dashboard. Because the feature makes use of no less than 152 LEDs, both the constellation and the Ghost calligraphy remain invisible when the car is not in operation.
All 152 LEDs were precisely placed above and beneath the fascia while painstakingly color-coordinated to the illumination shade of the instrument dials and the elegant clock. Also, the Ghost name has a specifically created light graphic.
This was needed to ensure the nameplate is evenly illuminated, so the specialists employed a 2-mm thick (0.07 inches) light guide sporting more than 90k of laser-created dots. As such, it disperses light exactly as intended and even recreates the same sparkling effect as its larger brother, the Starlight Headliner.
