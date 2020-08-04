Upcoming Rolls-Royce Ghost Is Aiming for Pure Aesthetics and Diverse Use

After concluding its decade-long stint, the first-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost is making way for its successor this very fall. The latter has its work cut out – the Series I and II Ghost was the best-selling product in the brand’s entire 116-years history. Chances are its success will be renewed – the new Ghost is set to follow in the platform footsteps of the Phantom VIII and Cullinan SUV, and Rolls tells us it has learned a lot of valuable lessons along the way.

27 photos