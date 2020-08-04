Upcoming Rolls-Royce Ghost Is Aiming for Pure Aesthetics and Diverse Use

After concluding its decade-long stint, the first-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost is making way for its successor this very fall. The latter has its work cut out – the Series I and II Ghost was the best-selling product in the brand’s entire 116-years history. Chances are its success will be renewed – the new Ghost is set to follow in the platform footsteps of the Phantom VIII and Cullinan SUV, and Rolls tells us it has learned a lot of valuable lessons along the way.
Homework – this is what has been going on at the Goodwood headquarters. Everything started more than six years ago (back then the automaker was just about ready to introduce the Ghost Series II facelift) with a special assembly of designers, engineers, craftspeople and what the company calls “luxury intelligence specialists.”
The team was tasked with the creation of the new Ghost and they first proceeded with learning the new habits, interests and evolving taste patterns of the clients that bought the smaller limousine. The company has decided to share these insights as part of its four-part miniseries dedicate to the pre-reveal campaign of the Ghost.
For example, Rolls-Royce Designer Henry Cloke says the company had to alter its philosophy for the new generation to eliminate unnecessary and flashy “gimmicks,” instead focusing on what they internally call as the “Post Opulence” aesthetic strategy. Extrapolating, we can expect some minimalist exterior styling taking only the best cues from the Phantom and Cullinan – while also cutting out the excesses.
Next up comes Stephen Finch from the brand’s product management department, who explains the company discovered an entirely new set of clients that were attracted to the brand primarily because of the first Ghost. For example, in the U.S. owners – even those who selected the Extended Wheelbase model – mostly wanted to drive the car by themselves instead of having a chauffeur.
In Asia, on the other hand, on-board technology and the brand’s renowned attention to detail were most important. Clients would use the Ghost for business purposes during the working days and for personal enjoyment in the off-hours. Thus, the company understands it needs to cater for a high diversity of use-case scenarios.
