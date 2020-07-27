2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost to Come as Brand New Car, Except for Umbrellas

The Rolls-Royce Ghost has been around since 2009. You don’t see on the road all that often because it is, after all, an elite’s car, but the British company does call its most successful model ever, so a new one has some pretty big shoes to fill in.
This second generation of the Ghost is scheduled to be revealed this fall, and the car is according to the company’s CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös in the final preparation stages. Its slow, tormenting unveiling will kick off in the following weeks, culminating in a full unveiling in about two months’ time.
The car has already been spied countless times on public roads, and it does show enough styling changes to make it an entirely different proposition than the one from over a decade ago. It will largely keep its proportions, but will go for a simpler look, closer to the bigger Phantom.
So much was made clear by the Rolls official. In an open letter also lamenting the difficult conditions (read health crisis) work is being conducted in these final stages, Müller-Ötvös said that with the exception of the Spirit of Ecstasy and umbrellas, which were carried over from the previous version, everything else on the Ghost is brand new.
“The car has been designed, engineered, and crafted from the ground up at our Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence in Goodwood, West Sussex, to answer the express wishes and desires of a post-opulent group of clients,” the CEO says.
We are also being told that a historic announcement would be made when the car is revealed. We are not given any hints on what that is, but earlier rumors suggested that the new Ghost could mark Rolls’Royce’s first adventure into the electric car segment.
The Ghost that will be revealed this fall will probably still use an ICE engine, possibly aided by a 48V mild-hybrid system, but it’s highly likely this new Ghost will get an electric version later on.
