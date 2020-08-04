2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition Is Not for the Weak of Heart Parents

When deciding to start a career in motorcycle racing, no matter the variety, one must be very careful what tool is chosen for the task. The two-wheeler will be, after all, adamant in making or breaking the future of the young rider.
As one of the world’s largest makers of competition motorcycles, Austrian KTM is perhaps more vocal than most others when it comes to advertising its entry-level machines. The company is currently enjoying a upward trend in customer awareness, and plans on drawing as many young riders as possible to its side.
One of the hooks it plans on doing that with is the 50 SX Factory Edition. Part of a lineup of models that draw inspiration in “years of designing and developing factory race machines for some of the fastest riders on the planet,” the 50 is intended for junior riders. They should be aware though that this machine is not for the weak of heart.
KTM 50 SX is a motorcycle intended mostly for MX riders aged between 4 and 10 years old. It is in essence a dirt bike powered by a 50cc engine and packing a host of high end features that makes it both safe and competitive.
In Factory Edition guise, the 50 SX comes with things like WP suspension, FMF exhaust system, CNC machined aluminum ignition and clutch covers and high-performance Dunlop Geomax MX 53 tires. KTM says this configuration is suitable for “a wide variety of terrain.”
Looked at from afar, the bike looks like the ones the big boys are riding at events across the country. For the young riders that’s probably very exciting, but we’re pretty sure some parents will have nightmares about what their kid is about to do on the saddle of this thing.
The new bikes are expected to reach dealerships later in October. For now, pricing has not been announced, but the stock 50 SX is priced at $4,399, so expect a tad more than that.
