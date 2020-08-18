Rolls-Royce Vows the new Ghost Is a True Mindfulness Guru, Has Serenity Formula

We are so very near the highly expected introduction of the new generation Rolls-Royce Ghost it is almost a palpable sensation. Not an audible one, because the British carmaker promises to awe its clients once more with one of the quietest rides the world has ever seen. It is all part of the ongoing teasing campaign, of course.
So far, we have seen the BMW subsidiary explain all about its “luxury intelligence specialists,” a diverse group of company people that have been lovingly laboring for more than half a decade to ensure the new generation Ghost will almost touch absolute automotive perfection.
The company guided us through its series of teasers on a journey of discovery that included some insights into the aesthetics of the new model, a few tidbits about the type of clients Rolls-Royce caters to with the Ghost and even some artistic sketches of the new generation.
The slow cooking scenario is all set to come to an end now with yet another chapter, entitled the “Formula for Serenity.” While you might initially think the British automaker has gone mad and sent its designers and engineers on a wild goose chase in some far corners of the Earth, the company is actually referring to the upcoming onboard acoustic experience.
The sound specialists were tasked to create the perfect relaxation environment – and they did so by fitting inside 100+ kg (220+ pounds) of sound-deadening material. They managed to remove all noise from inside and then found out it was a bit disorientating, so it was necessary to return to the sound stage and create a bespoke “whisper” - perceived as a single, elegant tone.
By the way, this is the final animated film (embedded below) in the teaser series and Rolls-Royce even let slip some specific technical details. The automaker has officially confirmed the return of its 6.75-liter V12 engine as well as the fact that its new generation Ghost will arrive with a 500-litre trunk – perfect for high-end shopping.
