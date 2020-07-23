Rolls-Royce Online Game Is a Brain Twister, Won’t Give You the Key to Kryptos

At $19K, This 1976 International Scout Is the Perfect Bronco Band-Aid

About two weeks ago the world got news of a special edition of the Rolls-Royce Wraith called Kryptos. Only that it’s not your average unique-this-and-that-features car. No, this one has a secret hidden message embedded all over. 20 photos



Now, imagine how hyped we were this week to learn that there’s “an entertaining and interactive online game” out there released by Rolls-Royce in honor of the



Only to read, a few paragraphs down, that the game is “inspired by, but not linked to, the Wraith Kryptos Collection.” Bummer.



Still, we are promised a whole lot of brain-twisting fun trying to solve this game. Unlike the Wraith Kryptos, which will only reveal its message to people buying the car (is this the key, we wonder?), this game is open to all of us – provided we can get it to work, as at the time of this writing



The game is structured on four levels that get progressively harder. Level 1 is a maze that you need to navigate through while tilting your device, with the goal of solving it before time runs out.



Level 2 requires answers to a series of questions, then comes the third with a test of the observation skills, and finally you’ll be faced with “cryptographic ciphers, designed to boggle and bewilder.”



So, if you can get the damn thing to work, let us know how it went. Oh, FYI: if you are among the first ten to crack the game, you'll get a personalised Rolls-Royce treadplate.

