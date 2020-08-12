A Customizable Hybrid Powered Yacht Even Elon Musk Would Proudly Own

What you’re looking at is both solar and diesel, a hybrid as it’s known. And being structured as a hybrid, it’s able to bring a truly innovative trip. Dubbed the Iris Forty-Five for its length in meters, its design breaks away from tradition and offers us something new to set our gaze upon.I must warn you, though, she does come from a family with two older sisters, so don’t go picking on her just because of her size, ok?Even though she only has three decks, she can still carry her own weight. She is a luxury yacht after all. Her elliptical shape wasn’t chosen just to make her look different either, it has a purpose. This shape has also been chosen to allowing large open interiors unlike those of other vessels. The lack of any exterior supports due to the heavy use of glass, means her decks should run long and flat.We don’t have any sort of info on the interior, how it may look or what materials are used in its composition, because like most other luxury super-yachts, this one too completely customizable. The client that requests for this vessel to be built and has the down payment to do so, will embark upon a truly personalized journey, just in case your own life isn't personalized enough.The surface of the vessel has incorporated a large amount of glass. This isn't just for aesthetic beauty and visibility, but also because of the large number of solar panels that power the vessel. So many panels in fact that the full-coverage option for the vessel brings with it a surface area of over 657 sq yd (550 sq m) of solar goodness. But wait, there’s more. Through the use of transparent glass in specific areas, the 45 can boost its coverage by another 322 sq yd (270 sq m).Inside it starts to get a bit more interesting. What to do with all that space? Well, it seems like the perfect place to create a mini floating entertainment district. Theres room for a beach club, a fitness area, jacuzzi, and several other ideas so to say. Remember, any time you buy something like this you can do away with everything extra and just turn it into one gigantic roller-rink.But some of the amenities and spaces that will be required no matter how bold your idea for the vessel, will be the owner's loft with guest and crew cabins. Five cabins in total will house 9 guests and 9 crew. The owner has his own private quarters with a 270-degree ocean view.The renderings for the concept do show a basic layout for the rear of the vessel, because that’s mostly all we are allowed to see. On the lowest deck we can see lounge chairs. This usually signifies the beach deck. Stairs lead to the above deck that seems to include a small conference or dining table. Above that is the jacuzzi, and most likely the owner's quarter.The engine destined for the Forty-Five is a Rolls-Royce diesel electric inclusive of counter rotating azipods and tunnel thrusters.So it may now be the largest super yacht around, but it will definately give you a feel for this lifestyle. And hey, if it doesnt work out, just make a trade.