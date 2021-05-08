Ferrari Testarossa Is Set to Return as a Restomod, Could Go as Fast as 200 MPH

Can you believe that almost 40 years went by since the Ferrari Testarossa was first introduced to the world, at the Paris Auto Show? It is still to this day one of Ferrari's most iconic vehicles, and I can remember it ever since I was about 5 or 6 years old, as a Testarossa was one of my first ever diecast machines.
In between 1984 and 1991, just a little under 7,200 Testarossas were built, and they were all delivered with a 4.9-liter Ferrari Flat 12 engine, which was rated for 385 horsepower and 361 lb-ft (490 Nm) of torque. Lubrication was done via a dry-sump system, which is something you'd expect to see on a race car and not on a road-going vehicle. Back in the day, when it was launched, you could get your hands on one for about $150,000, give or take.
These days, you're looking at anywhere between $100,000 to $350,000 or even more, depending on the car. Finding a Testarossa with delivery miles might be pretty difficult if not downright impossible, but luckily there's a new option on the table. A company based in Coldrerio, Switzerland, has just announced that they've taken on the task to provide the world with a slightly enhanced version of the Italian supercar.
To sum it up, they're building a restomod Testarossa. They have been at it for over a year now, and at first, they just showcased pieces of the puzzle. Officine Fioravanti has considered several upgrades that would effectively bring the Testarossa into the 21st century. The chassis, aerodynamics, and powertrain have all been modified, and the result should be a significantly enhanced driving experience.
Ahead of the official launch, we get to see a photo of a disassembled engine, and we learn that with the new setup, the driver is going to have access to 500 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque. This means the top speed of this vehicle is going to be slightly higher, at 200 mph (321.86 km/h). The Flat-12 will provide a magnificent soundtrack thanks to a new titanium exhaust system, and some driver aids have been fitted as well so that you can enjoy being behind the wheel, even if you're not a racecar driver.
Interestingly enough, the company claims that the restomod version will be about 264 lbs (120 kg) lighter than the old car, and with new Brembo brakes, Ohlins dampers, and alloy wheels that are wrapped in GT3 class tires, this might be unrecognizable even for current Testarossa owners. For now, the car has been wrapped for camouflage reasons, and no specific details have been provided about the purchase or pricing, but it's probably safe to assume that it will cost at least $250,000.
The interior of the car will be upgraded as well, and one of their main targets was to replace the plastic parts with aluminum components and to have the car fitted with high-quality Italian leather. A new audio system has also been brought into play, and the only question you could think of right now is: "What's going to be the next supercar to get the restomod treatment too?
