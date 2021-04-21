Ferrari Passion at Its Finest at Cavallino Classic, 100 Prized Models on Display

Ferrari lovers in the U.S. will be happy to know that one of the most prestigious events dedicated to the brand is back on track, after previous cancellations. This upcoming weekend, between April 22 and April 25, proud Ferrari owners and Ferrari connaisseurs will reunite in Palm Beach, for the 30th edition of Cavallino Classic.
The 2021 edition begins with a day at the racetracks, when participants are invited to drive their Ferraris on the Palm Beach International Raceway. There will be a Ferrari GT group, limited to models with no more than 90 mph, a Ferrari Cruise group and a third group open to older GT and Challenge Ferraris. This will be followed by a driving tour of Palm Beach, on Friday.
The main event of Cavallino, which is set to take place this Saturday, is the Concorso d’Eleganza, where no less than 100 Ferraris are going to be presented on display. This is a rare opportunity to admire up close some of the most beautifully restored classic cars and also a proper venue for Ferrari owners to show off their unique models.
This year’s Concorso is presented as a tribute to Ferrari models with the famous flat-12 engine, that celebrates “Two decades of successful production for this rare and exotic engine configuration”.
Some of the classic cars on display at the Concorso d’Eleganza are the 512 TR, 512 BBi and the 512 BB, a famous car that was first unveiled at the Paris Show, in 1976. This year’s Concorso will also feature the 330 GTC and 330 GTS, celebrating these models’ semicentennial.
The final event of Cavallino Classic is Classic Sport Sunday, when 60 classic cars will be on display, but this event’s winners will be decided through guests’ votes. “While sipping mimosas and champagne”, the guests at the event will enjoy admiring current Ferrari restorations.
Tickets for the event are still available until April 22.
