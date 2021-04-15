2025 Ferrari EV Confirmed by CEO

After the departure of Louis Camilleri over health issues, John Elkann took over the role of chief executive officer at Ferrari. The Italian businessman let it slip at the annual general meeting that an electric vehicle will be launched in 2025, describing it as “a landmark in Ferrari’s history.”
Autocar.co.uk reports that Elkann gave no specific details about the mystery model, which is understandable. After all, we’re four years away from the unveiling. The head honcho did mention that Ferrari’s wider electrification strategy includes a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a plug-in hybrid racing car. Alongside the Prancing Horse of Maranello, major automakers that include Toyota and Peugeot have embraced LM Hypercar rules.
The Maranello-based automaker currently offers two electrified models in the guise of the SF90 Stradale with a fixed hardtop and the retractable-topped SF90 Spider. Designed under Flavio Manzoni at Centro Stile Ferrari, the plug-in supercar combines a twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors.
A very different affair from the LaFerrari, the SF90 offers up to 1,000 PS (986 horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque. Also worthy of note, the eight-speed transmission doesn’t feature a reverse gear because reversing is provided by the front axle-mounted electric motors. Harking back to the 330 P3/4 sports prototype, the rear side profile carries over the iconic buttresses of many track-only and road-going Ferrari cars from the past.
Until the all-electric model shows up, it’s worth remembering that Ferrari has a few other goodies in store. From a twin-turbo V6 engine architecture to a utility vehicle and the successor to the LaFerrari, the coming years will be pretty busy for the Prancing Horse of Maranello. Closer to the present, the best name in the supercar business will take the veils off a grand tourer.
“Versione Speciale” is how the Italian automaker calls it, and it may be the final evolution of the 812 series. According to chief marketing officer Enrico Galliera, the V12-engined newcomer “represents a breakthrough” of sorts.
