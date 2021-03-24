Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc Check Out the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale at Imola

2021 will be an extremely challenging season for the Prancing Horse of Maranello. Not only will the F1 outfit duke it out with an underwhelming car against the dominating Silver Arrows and Red Bulls, but Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. are the Scuderia’s youngest driver pairing ever.
Leclerc is pretty much the de facto lead driver after two seasons with Ferrari while Sainz has fewer career points despite more than double the race starts of his teammate. As we’re standing by here for the 2021 season to kick off to get an idea about Ferrari's qualifying performance and race pace, the Cavallino Rampante tapped Charles and Carlos for a promo centered around the SF90 Stradale.
Shot at the Imola circuit in Italy, the video depicts a red-painted coupe with silver accents and a gold-finished convertible. Both of them are phenomenal cars, the most powerful road-going cars ever produced by Ferrari thanks to a plug-in hybrid system that assists a twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The SF90 Stradale also stands out with its DCT because it doesn’t feature a reverse gear. Two electric motors are responsible for driving in reverse, while the third e-motor is located between the engine and dual-clutch box.
Named after the SF90 single-seater Formula 1 car and to celebrate Scuderia Ferrari’s 90th anniversary, the 986-horsepower hypercar isn’t exactly perfect. “It’s a stunning technical achievement, but I’m not sure it’s a great driver’s car. I’m not sure it’s a great Ferrari,” said Chris Harris on Top Gear.
Capable of covering 8 miles (12.9 kilometers) in all-electric mode before the battery runs out of juice, the SF90 Stradale is rated by the Environmental Protection Agency at 330 miles (531 kilometers) of total range in plug-in hybrid mode. If you were wondering, the SF90 Stradale also happens to be pretty expensive at $625,000, excluding destination charge and desirable options. One of those extras is the Assetto Fiorano Package, which adds a whopping $100,000 to the retail price.
