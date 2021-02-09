2023 Ferrari Purosangue Mule Getting Closer to Pre-Production Prototype Phase

Not many people would have prophesized a few decades ago that SUVs would make up such a big part of our lives nowadays, but those odd high-riding cars are here to stay whether you like it or not.
Initially seen as too utilitarian for the upper class, now you can have an SUV from Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Bentley, Rolls-Royce and even Lamborghini, so it was only a matter of time until Ferrari would finally cave in and jump on the highly lucrative SUV bandwagon with its own product.
No matter what Maranello purists think about the idea of a Ferrari SUV, it is clear that the carmaker isn’t developing a high-riding vehicle for them but is simply branching out into the most profitable niche there is.
Set to wear the Purosangue moniker, which translates to ‘thoroughbred’ for horse lovers, the first ever Ferrari SUV is expected to go official sometime next year, and a mule was recently spied being tested and looking more like a slightly raised hatchback instead of a proper 4x4.
The prototype is obviously made from bits and pieces borrowed from the Maserati Levante, but the overall look is definitely distinctive enough to give more proof that the Ferrari Purosangue will be based on an all-new platform.
In fact, rumors suggest that Ferrari’s first ever foray into the high-performance SUV market will spawn two more models, both being either hybrid or electric AWD grand tourers to replace the now discontinued FF and GTC4 Lusso, respectively.
Speaking of powertrains, the Purosangue is expected to feature what is probably the last evolution of the naturally aspirated Ferrari V12, but will also get a mild-hybrid and later on a hybrid, twin-turbocharged V8.
The main mystery is revolving around the all-wheel-drive system, which is set to be tuned more toward dynamic performance instead of offering rock-crawling or mud-bogging abilities, not to mention that it will also use a transaxle setup for the gearbox.
Not visible in any of the spy photos taken so far, the ground clearance is expected to feature multiple levels, none of which making the car a G-Wagen or Defender rival in any way, shape or form, though.
No matter what Maranello purists think about the idea of a Ferrari SUV, it is clear that the carmaker isn’t developing a high-riding vehicle for them but is simply branching out into the most profitable niche there is.
Set to wear the Purosangue moniker, which translates to ‘thoroughbred’ for horse lovers, the first ever Ferrari SUV is expected to go official sometime next year, and a mule was recently spied being tested and looking more like a slightly raised hatchback instead of a proper 4x4.
The prototype is obviously made from bits and pieces borrowed from the Maserati Levante, but the overall look is definitely distinctive enough to give more proof that the Ferrari Purosangue will be based on an all-new platform.
In fact, rumors suggest that Ferrari’s first ever foray into the high-performance SUV market will spawn two more models, both being either hybrid or electric AWD grand tourers to replace the now discontinued FF and GTC4 Lusso, respectively.
Speaking of powertrains, the Purosangue is expected to feature what is probably the last evolution of the naturally aspirated Ferrari V12, but will also get a mild-hybrid and later on a hybrid, twin-turbocharged V8.
The main mystery is revolving around the all-wheel-drive system, which is set to be tuned more toward dynamic performance instead of offering rock-crawling or mud-bogging abilities, not to mention that it will also use a transaxle setup for the gearbox.
Not visible in any of the spy photos taken so far, the ground clearance is expected to feature multiple levels, none of which making the car a G-Wagen or Defender rival in any way, shape or form, though.