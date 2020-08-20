1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Tribute Rendering Is a Monza SP2 Alternative

It's funny Tamir Mizrahi felt the need for an homage to the 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa considering that's pretty much what the 2019 Ferrari Monza SP model is.
The Monza was never introduced as such, but one only needs to look at its design to realize where it draws its inspiration from. Granted, the 250 Testa Rossa is not alone on that list (the 750 Monza and 166 MM also get a mention), but they're nowhere near as famous as the 1957 race car.
With fewer than 500 Monzas expected to be built throughout the model's lifetime, it's definitely one of those cars most people live without ever seeing one. Not only are they extremely exclusive, but their nature also makes frequent use quite difficult. The SP1 in particular, which features a single off-center seat, can only be described as the ultimate automotive indulgence in the vein of the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss.
The 250 Testa Rossa homage rendering is closer to the SP2 two-seater version, with the driver and passenger sitting side by side. Unlike in the Monza SP2, there doesn't seem to be any hard divider between the two, giving the virtual car a more natural roadster look in that sense.
Make no mistake, though, the modern 250 Testa Rossa is very much a speedster. In fact, unless some roll bars miraculously pop up from somewhere, the last thing you want to be doing (and you will be doing) in this car is to roll over.
Luckily, unless something goes horribly wrong, that's not something you'll have to worry about, and not just because the car doesn't actually exist. No, we're talking about its extremely low and wide silhouette that would make tipping over a very unlikely scenario. Like any self-respecting speedster, the 250 Testa Rossa is probably a little over knee-high, thanks in no small part to Ferrari's "Virtual Windshield" which diverts airflow over the driver's and passenger's heads. Even so, a helmet would be highly recommended since there's no guarantee the system works just as well with bugs and debris as it does with air.
Design-wise, the imagined vehicle borrows a few elements from the classic race car, though perhaps not enough to guarantee an instant connection for everyone. In fact, if you were to paint it in British Racing Green and slap a Jaguar badge, we suspect nobody would have any problem calling it an extreme speedster version derived off the F-Type.
It goes for that sloped rear end as well as the low-mounted front scoop, but these elements don't feel pivotal-enough to the overall design - they don't bear the necessary weight to link this rendering with the post-war models. On its own, though, the 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa tribute is a piece of gorgeous machinery and a very fine attempt on the part of its creator, Tamir Mizrahi.
With fewer than 500 Monzas expected to be built throughout the model's lifetime, it's definitely one of those cars most people live without ever seeing one. Not only are they extremely exclusive, but their nature also makes frequent use quite difficult. The SP1 in particular, which features a single off-center seat, can only be described as the ultimate automotive indulgence in the vein of the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss.
The 250 Testa Rossa homage rendering is closer to the SP2 two-seater version, with the driver and passenger sitting side by side. Unlike in the Monza SP2, there doesn't seem to be any hard divider between the two, giving the virtual car a more natural roadster look in that sense.
Make no mistake, though, the modern 250 Testa Rossa is very much a speedster. In fact, unless some roll bars miraculously pop up from somewhere, the last thing you want to be doing (and you will be doing) in this car is to roll over.
Luckily, unless something goes horribly wrong, that's not something you'll have to worry about, and not just because the car doesn't actually exist. No, we're talking about its extremely low and wide silhouette that would make tipping over a very unlikely scenario. Like any self-respecting speedster, the 250 Testa Rossa is probably a little over knee-high, thanks in no small part to Ferrari's "Virtual Windshield" which diverts airflow over the driver's and passenger's heads. Even so, a helmet would be highly recommended since there's no guarantee the system works just as well with bugs and debris as it does with air.
Design-wise, the imagined vehicle borrows a few elements from the classic race car, though perhaps not enough to guarantee an instant connection for everyone. In fact, if you were to paint it in British Racing Green and slap a Jaguar badge, we suspect nobody would have any problem calling it an extreme speedster version derived off the F-Type.
It goes for that sloped rear end as well as the low-mounted front scoop, but these elements don't feel pivotal-enough to the overall design - they don't bear the necessary weight to link this rendering with the post-war models. On its own, though, the 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa tribute is a piece of gorgeous machinery and a very fine attempt on the part of its creator, Tamir Mizrahi.
View this post on Instagram
Testarossa 250 / 2025 . . . . . #ferarri #ferarrisketch #ferarri250 #testarossa #testarossa250 #whitepencil #pencildrawing #iaad #tamirmizrahi #cardesigner #carsketch #cardesignsketch #cardrawings #cardesignerscommunity #cardesigndaily #ferarridesign #sketchbook #carrendering @flaviomanzoni #ferraritestarossa250