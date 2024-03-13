Ferrari Owner Sees His Car Burned to a Crisp for the First Time, Drama Ensues

The owners had offered the Ferrari FF on a Turo rental. Now, the car is just a pan of overcooked French fries. The two of them are now going to see it for the first time since the fire.
The two owners of the JR Garage have no idea how the car looks right now. They just got a phone call from someone who told them that their Ferrari had caught fire on the highway and that it was not drivable anymore. They can only hope that the firefighters got there on time.
Unfortunately, they have to deal with the worst-case scenario. They can't believe their eyes when they see it. It is just a pile of ash, so burned that you can barely tell it was once a beautiful Ferrari FF.
We have already reported about the car showing up on the Instagram page of a shop that sells used car parts. Some of them were already listed for sale on eBay by the time the video of the Ferrari burned to a crisp was uploaded to social media. At the time, we had no idea what happened and who owned the supercar.
The owners have yet to find out how the fire happened. It obviously started at the front because that is where the biggest mess seems to be. There used to be a front mid-engine in there, somewhere. But the poor old 6.3-liter F140 EB V12 simply melted in the blaze. Long gone are now the 650 horsepower (659 metric horsepower) and 504 pound-feet (683 Newton meters) of torque that made it flash from zero to hero (0 to 62 mph or 0 to 97 kph) in 3.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 208 mph (335 kph).
All that is left of the vehicle are some parts at the rear end, with the taillights being on the list. However, they have no idea how they can transport it back to the JR Garage where it belongs because if they move it, it is going to fall apart. Only an excavator can dig around it and put it straight into a bin to make sure nothing is left behind.
Jeffrey Facetimes his friends to break it down to them, and they can't believe it. They absolutely loved the Ferrari.
Jeffrey is the owner of JR Garage. He's got so many cars that it is impossible to drive them. He would hate to just let them sit there, so he offers them for rent on Turo. Last year, when the famous YouTube Shmee was filmed in Jeff's garage, there were approximately 60 vehicles, and the Ferrari FF was among them. Shmee pointed out back then that it was one of the highest mileage FFs in the world.
They’ve got a Rolls-Royce there and they had the Ferrari. Jeffrey knew that the insurance policy on Turo was solid. However, six months after the crash, he is still waiting for the money.
Luckily, nobody was injured in the fire. But the car is a total loss.
