Cadillac Opulent Velocity Celebration EV Concept Makes Odd Noises in First Video Teaser

Cadillac has an entire roster of EVs in the making, and now the most precious 'child' of General Motors teases the potential arrival of a V-Series zero emissions ride previewed by the upcoming 'Opulent Velocity' concept car.
Cadillac did great across the board last year, and it easily shows that passenger cars haven't said their last word in the face of great crossover, SUV, and truck adversity. In fact, the company not only saw great sales of its V-Series models (both the sedans and the Escalade-V SUVs) but also revealed that its best-selling nameplate worldwide is no crossover but rather the excellent CT5 mid-size sedan.
On the other hand, the company has complete faith in the CUV hype because all bar one zero-emissions models it has announced up until recently are crossovers: the released Lyriq, the compact Optiq, the three-row Vistiq, as well as the flagship Escalade IQ. Only the Celestiq is a (quirky) passenger car, but it doesn't count much in the grand scheme of EV things due to its stunning $340k price tag.
As it turns out, we think that another zero-emissions passenger car might come to the roster. Cadillac released into the wild the initial teaser trailer for the upcoming 'Opulent Velocity' concept car and judging by the blurry video; it's probably not a crossover SUV. We hope we are not mistaken because we would really love to see a coupe spring out of Cadillac's headquarters for the promised V-Series celebrations.
In fact, the US automaker claims this is the "future of zero emissions performance," but the vehicle makes some pretty odd noises in the teaser video. It might be just the creative team playing with different sounds – to me, it feels like something created for the next installment in the Star Trek franchise. But it could be an answer to Dodge's reveal of the 2024 Charger Daytona electric muscle car and its upcoming 'Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust,' which is supposed to create enticing sounds for the silent two-door fastback coupe.
As far as Cadillac is concerned, they are not revealing much about the concept of the Opulent Velocity vehicle. It's designed to "celebrate the past, present, and future of Cadillac and its performance brand, V-Series." They will share more about it later this year, but that means it could be next month or nine long months from now, in December. On the other hand, its debut would be a little more logical later this month – the first V-Series model debuted at Sebring International Raceway in March 2004.
Also, the company could wait past the opening celebrations ceremony set to take place this weekend at Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and its bid to defend 2023's victory through the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac team.
