Ferrari Hybrid Supercar Spotted Ahead Of Debut, Remains Hidden

Yesterday, Ferrari teased an upcoming supercar, with the velocity tool set to land tomorrow, May 29. Well, it seems we can catch a glimpse of the upcoming Prancing Horse one day ahead of its official unveiling, albeit with (more than) a bit of blur getting in the way. That's because a supercar collector claims he has snapped two photos of the Ferrari supercar, which should be a hybrid, claiming he has decided to add some blur in an effort to maintain Maranello's secrecy.
Kris Singh (you may know the collector as "Lamborghiniks") is the one who shared the images of the Ferrari F173 hybrid supercar, which you can find in the social media post at the bottom of the page.

The aficionado claims that Ferrari parked the vehicle on the driveway of a Miami property he happened to visit, while his Instagram post mentions Forza Exotic Rentals as the said location.

However, the images wear heavy blur "out of respect". And if we compare the details still left on the table with the ones visible in yesterday's teaser, as well as in the previous spy media, these seem legit (hey, this is social media, so, despite the solid reputation of the collector, a trolling move is never impossible) - check out the image gallery above for more on this topic.

Singh goes on to praise the styling of the newcomer. And given the polarizing effect of the design displayed by multiple recent Ferraris, the news seems to be positive.

The hybrid supercar is expected to pack around 1,000 horsepower, which only comes to confirm the fact that it will be slotted above the 812 Superfast. Of course, there are still important questions that remains unanswered: will this mix a twin-turbo V8 with two or three electric motors, as suggested by the rumors? Will it be a plug-in hybrid or a hybrid?The post also talks about a bigger picture
Nevertheless, it seems the Italian automaker has made its VIP program membership (this grants collectors access to Ferrari halo cars, such as the future LaFerrari successor) even more demanding.

"I hear a lot of chatter coming from Ferrari collectors who aren’t happy with the new prerequisites to get the next LaFerrari. The cost of admission has gone up a lot! Beyond the standard models, you also have to also get one-offs, track cars, small runs like the SP1 / SP2, and now here comes the new top dog of the series production models," we are being told.

Ferrari is one of the most important carmakers that aim to fight speculators who try to make easy money by acquiring halo cars and flipping them for profit and it seems this uber-loyalty approach, which comes with deep financial implications, is the path chosen by the Italians.

Of course, there will always be speculators who attempt to beat the market and it remains to be seen how these are treated.


 
 
 
 
Throwback to when Ferrari accidentally parked their upcoming monumental release in the drive of a property that I go to in Miami!! Or maybe it was just photoshopped there 🤣. Sorry, two more days till the release - I blurred the photos out of respect. Wait till y’all see this one! Best looking Ferrari in a long time. I hear a lot of chatter coming from Ferrari collectors who aren’t happy with the new prerequisites to get the next LaFerrari. The cost of admission has gone up a lot! Beyond the standard models, you also have to also get one-offs, track cars, small runs like the SP1 / SP2, and now here comes the new top dog of the series production models. Many caught on and tried to play the game so I guess they have to thin the herd somehow 🤷‍♂️ (pun intended) 😆. I actually like this one. It has a great design. We will discuss it in detail when the official images and press release are shared. Do not message asking me to share them. I don’t care if we are friends in real life. Sorry, it’s not happening. 🙏😙👍 #Ferrari #DareToImagine #KrisSingh #BLESSED

