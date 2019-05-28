Ferrari Hybrid Supercar Spotted Ahead Of Debut, Remains Hidden

View this post on Instagram

Throwback to when Ferrari accidentally parked their upcoming monumental release in the drive of a property that I go to in Miami!! Or maybe it was just photoshopped there 🤣. Sorry, two more days till the release - I blurred the photos out of respect. Wait till y’all see this one! Best looking Ferrari in a long time. I hear a lot of chatter coming from Ferrari collectors who aren’t happy with the new prerequisites to get the next LaFerrari. The cost of admission has gone up a lot! Beyond the standard models, you also have to also get one-offs, track cars, small runs like the SP1 / SP2, and now here comes the new top dog of the series production models. Many caught on and tried to play the game so I guess they have to thin the herd somehow 🤷‍♂️ (pun intended) 😆. I actually like this one. It has a great design. We will discuss it in detail when the official images and press release are shared. Do not message asking me to share them. I don’t care if we are friends in real life. Sorry, it’s not happening. 🙏😙👍 #Ferrari #DareToImagine #KrisSingh #BLESSED

A post shared by Kris Singh (@lamborghiniks) on May 27, 2019 at 8:08am PDT