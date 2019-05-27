autoevolution

Dare To Imagine: Ferrari F173 Hybrid Supercar Teased

27 May 2019
We’re not too sure about what we’re looking at, but the “Dare To Imagine” message included in this teaser speaks volumes. Ferrari prepares the introduction of a V8-powered hybrid supercar on May 29th, the first Prancing Horse to leverage the go-faster technologies from the LaFerrari.
Looking with utmost attention at the teaser, we can work out the rear end of the vehicle. In addition to the two exhaust pipes located in the center, a decklid spoiler, the third brake light, and angular taillights are also featured. There’s no denying the design language of the F173 will influence future models from the House of Maranello, including the Purosangue utility vehicle.

Regarding those 1,000 ponies, we’ve heard Ferrari will match the 3.9-liter V8 with a twin-turbo setup and up to three electric motors. In U.S. currency, make that 986 horsepower. The LaFerrari, which relies on KERS and a 6.3-liter V12 with natural aspiration, cranks out 963 PS (950 horsepower) on full song.

Even though there’s no EV mode, the LaFerrari can operate solely on electricity. The Prancing Horse didn’t design a button for EV mode because the battery of the LaFerrari is far smaller than Porsche’s 918 Spyder and McLaren’s P1. In the case of the F173, we might be dealing with a hybrid instead of a plug-in hybrid like the LaFerrari.

Slotting above the 812 Superfast, the newcomer is understood to cost in the ballpark of 600,000 euros in the Old Continent. Ferrari Chat forum members suggest the production numbers will be limited, and given the precedent set by the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2, we wouldn’t be surprised. 500 examples of the Monza SP series will be produced, each starting at $1.4 million.

It should be highlighted the F173 isn’t a replacement for the 488, which has been succeeded by the F8 Tributo. Ferrari is also developing a V6 architecture for the long-anticipated revival of the Dino, and chances are these engines will be shared to some extent with Alfa Romeo and Maserati if Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will retain these brands going forward.

Speaking of FCA, have you heard they’re interested in partnering up with Renault?


