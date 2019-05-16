V8-powered Ferrari Hybrid Supercar Caught On Video, Has 1,000 PS (986 HP)

Louis Camilleri replaced Sergio Marchionne at Ferrari, and earlier this month, the chief executive officer confirmed the F173. That’s the codename Ferrari uses for a V8-powered hybrid supercar that promises to be even more special than the 812 Superfast, and this is how a test mule of the F173 sounds!
Caught on video by Lambolife, the yet-to-be-named model features lots of camouflage but the unmistakable sound of an eight-cylinder engine with a flat-plane crankshaft. At some points in the clip, you’ll also hear how the mid-engine supercar goes eerily quiet despite the fact the wheels are turning.
It remains to be seen if there’s a case to be made for EV mode, but knowing Ferrari, the know-how from LaFerrari could come handy. Technical specifications are not known for the time being, but chances are the combined output will total 1,000 PS. This is the figure the Prancing Horse printed on the invitation to the Maranello reveal on May 31st, translating to 986 horsepower.
Opinions are polarized on the type of hybrid assistance, with some people believing that Ferrari could even go as far as to integrate three electric motors. As far as we know, that’s the recipe Acura used for the NSX in combination with a twin-turbo V6. The F173 is expected to feature the twin-turbo V8 from the F8 Tributo.
Speculated to cost 600,000 euros, there’s no denying this Ferrari is superior to the 812 Superfast in terms of performance. On the other hand, comfort is the trait of the grand tourer with a thumpin’ great V12 up front and natural aspiration. Maranello has two more debuts planned for September 2019, and another model is coming before year’s end.
On a different note, Ferrari is developing a V6 architecture for future applications that might include the revival of the Dino. This car would help Ferrari attract new customers, the type of people in the market for their first Ferrari but who dislike the Portofino. As if that wasn’t enough, the Purosangue utility vehicle is under development as well as the successor of the LaFerrari.
It remains to be seen if there’s a case to be made for EV mode, but knowing Ferrari, the know-how from LaFerrari could come handy. Technical specifications are not known for the time being, but chances are the combined output will total 1,000 PS. This is the figure the Prancing Horse printed on the invitation to the Maranello reveal on May 31st, translating to 986 horsepower.
Opinions are polarized on the type of hybrid assistance, with some people believing that Ferrari could even go as far as to integrate three electric motors. As far as we know, that’s the recipe Acura used for the NSX in combination with a twin-turbo V6. The F173 is expected to feature the twin-turbo V8 from the F8 Tributo.
Speculated to cost 600,000 euros, there’s no denying this Ferrari is superior to the 812 Superfast in terms of performance. On the other hand, comfort is the trait of the grand tourer with a thumpin’ great V12 up front and natural aspiration. Maranello has two more debuts planned for September 2019, and another model is coming before year’s end.
On a different note, Ferrari is developing a V6 architecture for future applications that might include the revival of the Dino. This car would help Ferrari attract new customers, the type of people in the market for their first Ferrari but who dislike the Portofino. As if that wasn’t enough, the Purosangue utility vehicle is under development as well as the successor of the LaFerrari.
View this post on Instagram
Just spotted a new prototype, Forgive our excitement and laughter as the driver was trying all the time to hide from us jn the parking lot and took different exits to get away. When being chased by a 488 spyder, that’s not an easy thing to do... any suggestions or comments on what it could be ? Love the double exhaust ! You seen it first on @9000lambo !!!