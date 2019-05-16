autoevolution

V8-powered Ferrari Hybrid Supercar Caught On Video, Has 1,000 PS (986 HP)

16 May 2019, 16:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Louis Camilleri replaced Sergio Marchionne at Ferrari, and earlier this month, the chief executive officer confirmed the F173. That’s the codename Ferrari uses for a V8-powered hybrid supercar that promises to be even more special than the 812 Superfast, and this is how a test mule of the F173 sounds!
84 photos
V8-powered Ferrari Hybrid Supercar (F173) reveal invitationV8-powered Ferrari Hybrid Supercar (F173)Ferrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in Geneva
Caught on video by Lambolife, the yet-to-be-named model features lots of camouflage but the unmistakable sound of an eight-cylinder engine with a flat-plane crankshaft. At some points in the clip, you’ll also hear how the mid-engine supercar goes eerily quiet despite the fact the wheels are turning.

It remains to be seen if there’s a case to be made for EV mode, but knowing Ferrari, the know-how from LaFerrari could come handy. Technical specifications are not known for the time being, but chances are the combined output will total 1,000 PS. This is the figure the Prancing Horse printed on the invitation to the Maranello reveal on May 31st, translating to 986 horsepower.

Opinions are polarized on the type of hybrid assistance, with some people believing that Ferrari could even go as far as to integrate three electric motors. As far as we know, that’s the recipe Acura used for the NSX in combination with a twin-turbo V6. The F173 is expected to feature the twin-turbo V8 from the F8 Tributo.

Speculated to cost 600,000 euros, there’s no denying this Ferrari is superior to the 812 Superfast in terms of performance. On the other hand, comfort is the trait of the grand tourer with a thumpin’ great V12 up front and natural aspiration. Maranello has two more debuts planned for September 2019, and another model is coming before year’s end.

On a different note, Ferrari is developing a V6 architecture for future applications that might include the revival of the Dino. This car would help Ferrari attract new customers, the type of people in the market for their first Ferrari but who dislike the Portofino. As if that wasn’t enough, the Purosangue utility vehicle is under development as well as the successor of the LaFerrari.

Ferrari Hybrid v8 supercar F173
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
FERRARI models:
FERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticFERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 