Sant'Agata Bolognese only sold three Veneno Coupes (together with nine Roadsters, but this is another story for another time) and it seems one of the owners wanted to change something about his car.I'm talking about the thing that allows you to see if the flashing lights are ever behind you - the door mirrors.You see, the concept car's mirrors were as slim as a rocket's handlebar and the units that made it to the real world received slightly larger mirrors, so drivers could actually use them.Well, supercar collector Kris Singh , who loves to share his automotive adventures with us, wouln't have this, so the aficionado decided to have the original reflection device of the concept installed.The result can be seen in the photo below. Oh, and it will be pretty hard for trolls to take on the visibility limitations brought by the change, since the owner himself did this on social media."They warned me that the original concept wing mirror design would have very little visibility. They were not wrong," the collector explains in the Instagram post showcasing the mirror at work in Florida.Remember when another Veneno showed up for grabs at $11 million back in 2016 (let's just say the seller was doing more than adjusting the price for inflation, since the original purchase sat at around $4.5 million)? Wonder how the concept mirrors would influence the financial side of this 750 horsepower wonder...P.S.: Check out the second Instagram post below to see the Veneno mirrors that were put aside in this transformation.