Ferrari Daytona Bosozoku Conversion Looks Spot On, Race Queen Included

Fear not, no Ferrari Daytona has been hurt in the making of this image. With the Prancing Horse having only brought 1,406 units of the grand tourer to the world, it's not just purists who could be troubled by such a matter - since this is a Spyder, I'll remind you the Maranello factory only brought 122 of these to the world. Instead, we're looking at an artwork that brings a Bosozoku twist to the Italian two-seater.
Boso-what? We're talking about a Japanese car tuning subculture that feels more like... cartooning, with the machines touched by it featuring exagerated bits and pieces across the board.
This realm traces its roots back to the country's 1950s motorcycle gangs, while the whole story took a turn for the worse in the 1970s, when crime was the name of the game.
A decade later, the wacky car culture we see today took over the genre, while the manifestation we see today is more of an automotive cosplay than anything else.
Returning to the artwork sitting before us, this comes from the Driver's Sakuraville Facebook label, with the mind behind it taking the time to talk about the strawberry mild aroma of the creation. In fact, this toy was nicknamed the Ferrari Milktona.
And here's how the label is decribed on social media: "Here, the term “Sakuraville” represents an imaginary, Utopian place, where we, car enthusiasts, can enjoy our favorite car-related lifestyle,"
And if you happen to identify yourself with the Bosozoku subculture and dream about getting behind the wheel of this pink contraption, the chances are slim.
It's not that we're talking about mere pixels here, but the thing already has its own race queen and it doesn't look like she's about to ride shotgun.
P.S.: If you think this Ferrari artwork is extreme, you should check out the real-life Lamborghini in this Japanese tuner car tale.
