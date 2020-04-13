Ferrari F399 Hypercar Is Not Your Average Prancing Horse

Without a doubt, the name Ferrari is one of the most revered one in both the auto industry and in motorsport. The Prancing Horse has been at the top of the food chain in both areas for years and, even if at times it experiences some problems, it still remains one of the coolest car companies on the planet.
Ferrari is presently enjoying a smooth ride in the cars-for-customers department. It has perhaps the most diverse portfolio in history, with cars ranging from the recently introduced Roma to the insanely powerful SF90, the brand’s first ever electrified car after the LaFerrari.
The 1,000 hp of the SF90 might seem enough for some to take on the upcoming Mercedes-AMG ONE or Aston Martin Valkyrie, but its design doesn’t seem to fit with the ones of its competitors. Luckily, there are independent designers to help us with that.
Enter the F399, a Ferrari hypercar rendering created by an artist going by the name of Sabino Leerentveld. Supposedly a direct challenger to the two German and British hypercars mentioned above, it blends elements taken from Formula 1 cars with lines often seen in the hypercar segment.
According to Yanko Design, the name for the car has nothing to do with the F399 Formula 1 car Michael Schumacher used to win the Constructors' title in 1999 (the team’s first such title since 1983), but is more of an extension of the F288 GTO that almost got to see action in Group B racing back in the day.
Being just a rendering, the designer did not bother to envision a drivetrain for it, but we could imagine it going for an ICE drivetrain backed by electric motors, not only because of the current trends, but also thanks to the extra power gained this way.
The Ferrari F399 is not the only project created by Leerentveld. You can check out more of the designer’s work on his Pinterest page.
