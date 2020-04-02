Redesigned Ferrari F8 Tributo Shows Simpler Styling, Looks Spot On

If you're looking for a way to start a debate in a group of enthusiasts, be this online or during your local car meet. you can't go wrong with contemporary Ferrari styling. Given the fact that an important number of gearheads who grew up with Prancing Horse icons expected a different kind of beauty from new-age Maranello models, an effervescent discussion is pretty much guaranteed.
Interestingly, why many aficionados who belong to the category mentioned in the intro are simply trapped in the said discussions, a digital artist has decided to take the matter into his own hands.
Those of you who are tuned into our Speed Shot tales should know we're looking at the freshest work of The Sketch Monkey here.
Marouane Brembli, to use the digital master's real name, dissects the design of the Ferrari F8 Tributo. In his effort, the artist compares the current V8 Fezza to the 458 that sits at the base of the first's family tree branch.
To put things simply, while the 458 (here's a review) is defined by multiple flowing lines, the F8 Tributo sees most of these lines being interrupted. This is a result of the current over styling practice, a trend that also affects Lamborghini, especially when it comes to Sant'Agata Bolognese few-offs and one-offs.
When it comes to what Marouane has done for the F8 Tributo, you'll get to see the artists applying subtle touches all across the car, with the video below taking us through the process. Of course, with beauty being in the eye of the beholder, this update might make for another conversation starter.
It's also worth noting that, as of the retirement of the F12 in favor of the 812 Superfast, Ferrari showrooms no longer accommodate the traditional Pininfarina design.
And, as the artist aptly points out, the front-engined Ferrari Roma marks a return to the simple styling DNA of the old days, so this should be used as an example.
Those of you who are tuned into our Speed Shot tales should know we're looking at the freshest work of The Sketch Monkey here.
Marouane Brembli, to use the digital master's real name, dissects the design of the Ferrari F8 Tributo. In his effort, the artist compares the current V8 Fezza to the 458 that sits at the base of the first's family tree branch.
To put things simply, while the 458 (here's a review) is defined by multiple flowing lines, the F8 Tributo sees most of these lines being interrupted. This is a result of the current over styling practice, a trend that also affects Lamborghini, especially when it comes to Sant'Agata Bolognese few-offs and one-offs.
When it comes to what Marouane has done for the F8 Tributo, you'll get to see the artists applying subtle touches all across the car, with the video below taking us through the process. Of course, with beauty being in the eye of the beholder, this update might make for another conversation starter.
It's also worth noting that, as of the retirement of the F12 in favor of the 812 Superfast, Ferrari showrooms no longer accommodate the traditional Pininfarina design.
And, as the artist aptly points out, the front-engined Ferrari Roma marks a return to the simple styling DNA of the old days, so this should be used as an example.