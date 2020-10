Ferrari Cavaliere Rendering Imagines an Electric Successor for the 812 Superfast

AWD

Automotive pixel artist Giovanni Iodice and his friend Manuel Di Loreto came up with a design study that imagines the successor of the V12 grand tourer with sharper lines, distinctive headlights with floating daytime running lights, a swooping roofline, and a rear end that you either love or hate. The simplicity of the rear end and rear deck gives the Cavaliere a certain something that the 812 Superfast doesn’t have, that’s for sure. It's so special that you couldn't miss it on the street.The proportions of the car – although elegant – also translate to a small cabin with small windows and gargantuan A-pillars. Rendered in road-going spec and with Alitalia decals, the Ferrari Cavaliere is all about “the more slender and sinuous appearance” to the detriment of day-to-day practicality. The artists haven’t designed a trunk lid, which goes to show how Italian this design study actually is.“The result of months of development, this project is meant to arouse emotions, taking into consideration the lines of the past and adapting them to those of the future,” said Giovanni. He also talks about “the electrical component” that made the more aggressive design possible, but Ferrari won’t go down that route for the time being. An e-grand tourer is – at best – nothing more than wishful thinking.A few years ago when the late Sergio Marchionne was running the show, he made it crystal clear that “we will always offer a V12.” Despite the ever-stringent emissions regulations, future models with twelve cylinders will be “ naturally aspirated hybrids .” Ferrari isn’t the only supercar manufacturer to adopt this strategy, though.Remember Lamborghini? They said time and again that the V10 in the Huracan and V12 of the Aventador will soldier on with electrification, most likely in the guise of a front-mounted electric motor that will enable e-for additional performance and better fuel economy. And speaking of the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese, did you know that Ferruccio was referred to as Il Cavaliere