Ferrari Cavaliere Rendering Imagines an Electric Successor for the 812 Superfast

The proportions of the car – although elegant – also translate to a small cabin with small windows and gargantuan A-pillars. Rendered in road-going spec and with Alitalia decals, the Ferrari Cavaliere is all about “the more slender and sinuous appearance” to the detriment of day-to-day practicality. The artists haven’t designed a trunk lid, which goes to show how Italian this design study actually is.
“The result of months of development, this project is meant to arouse emotions, taking into consideration the lines of the past and adapting them to those of the future,” said Giovanni. He also talks about “the electrical component” that made the more aggressive design possible, but Ferrari won’t go down that route for the time being. An e-grand tourer is – at best – nothing more than wishful thinking.
A few years ago when the late Sergio Marchionne was running the show, he made it crystal clear that “we will always offer a V12.” Despite the ever-stringent emissions regulations, future models with twelve cylinders will be “naturally aspirated hybrids.” Ferrari isn’t the only supercar manufacturer to adopt this strategy, though.
Remember Lamborghini? They said time and again that the V10 in the Huracan and V12 of the Aventador will soldier on with electrification, most likely in the guise of a front-mounted electric motor that will enable e-AWD for additional performance and better fuel economy. And speaking of the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese, did you know that Ferruccio was referred to as Il Cavaliere?
View this post on Instagram
Sulla base del concept Cavaliere vi è stato effettuato un lavoro di ricostruzione, adattando le misure prendendo di riferimento il modello Ferrari 812 superfast, favorendo quelli che sono gli ingombri volumetrici, pertanto il Concept si presenta con linee più decise e marcate, dando alla carrozzeria un aspetto piú slanciato e sinuoso. Based on the Cavaliere concept a reconstruction work was carried out, adapting the measures taking the Ferrari 812 superfast model as a reference, favoring the volumetric dimensions, so the Concept presents itself with more decisive and marked lines, giving the body a more slender and sinuous appearance . Progetto realizzato da Manuel Di Loreto e Giovanni Iodice @manuel.diloreto Tutti i nomi, i loghi e i marchi presenti in queste immagini appartengono ai rispettivi proprietari. Tutti i nomi di società, prodotti e servizi utilizzati in queste immagini sono solo a scopo identificativo. Project made Manuel Di Loreto and Giovanni Iodice @_giovanni_iodice All names, logos and trademarks featured in these images belong to their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in these images are for identification purposes only. #ferrari #granturismo #visiongt #GT #car #design #cardesign #concept #conceptcar #art #automotivedesign #industrialdesign #trasportationdesign #supercar #autodesign #carinstagram #illustration #render #cgi #automobile #drive #classicdrive @ferrari @topgear @robbreport @motor1com @autoconceptionofficial @designboom @cardesignworld @uncrate @classicdrive @drivetribe @flaviomanzoni