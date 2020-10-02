Ferrari Cavaliere Rendering Imagines an Electric Successor for the 812 Superfast

View this post on Instagram

Sulla base del concept Cavaliere vi è stato effettuato un lavoro di ricostruzione, adattando le misure prendendo di riferimento il modello Ferrari 812 superfast, favorendo quelli che sono gli ingombri volumetrici, pertanto il Concept si presenta con linee più decise e marcate, dando alla carrozzeria un aspetto piú slanciato e sinuoso. Based on the Cavaliere concept a reconstruction work was carried out, adapting the measures taking the Ferrari 812 superfast model as a reference, favoring the volumetric dimensions, so the Concept presents itself with more decisive and marked lines, giving the body a more slender and sinuous appearance . Progetto realizzato da Manuel Di Loreto e Giovanni Iodice @manuel.diloreto Tutti i nomi, i loghi e i marchi presenti in queste immagini appartengono ai rispettivi proprietari. Tutti i nomi di società, prodotti e servizi utilizzati in queste immagini sono solo a scopo identificativo. Project made Manuel Di Loreto and Giovanni Iodice @_giovanni_iodice All names, logos and trademarks featured in these images belong to their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in these images are for identification purposes only. #ferrari #granturismo #visiongt #GT #car #design #cardesign #concept #conceptcar #art #automotivedesign #industrialdesign #trasportationdesign #supercar #autodesign #carinstagram #illustration #render #cgi #automobile #drive #classicdrive @ferrari @topgear @robbreport @motor1com @autoconceptionofficial @designboom @cardesignworld @uncrate @classicdrive @drivetribe @flaviomanzoni

