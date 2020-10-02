Ferrari F40 Countach, the Lamborghini That Never-Ever Was

If you're looking for a clear indicator that this creation doesn't take itself seriously, try to zoom in on the badges. As some of you know, attempting such stunts in the real world will usually lead to the Maranello carmaker unleashing its legal representatives, with cease and desist letters flying around like arrows on an ancient battlefield.
Nevertheless, entertainers are constantly seeking ways to stick it to the system, as this C8 Corvette, which temporarily received Ferrari sticker-badges, came to show.
Returning to this mix, the sheer wheel swap would've been enough to spark a debate, but the digital artist responsible for the work (more on this below) went all out: the Countach and the F40 are intertwined in a way that's impossible to ignore, regardless of the angle. And, as you can see in the Instagram post at the bottom of the story, there are quite a few angles here.
Come to think of it, Instagram has welcomed many 80s-style car renderings this year, but none was a refined as this one, which might just convince somebody who's not up to date that they're dealing with an actual photo shoot.
Then again, some of the imagination samples put into pixels by digital artist Abimelec Arellano, who is behind the shenanigan, do end up becoming real builds, as is the case with this 1971 Plymouth GTX animated by a Viper's V10 heart and then some.
I’ve been itching for a while now to do something quintessentially ‘80s; Something you could see parked outside a night club in Ocean Drive, Something that only plays techno and pop in the radio, a car that would try to pitch you penny stocks if it could, something as extravagant as the decade itself. When this idea popped in my head I knew it was it. I’d like to introduce C0UNT4ACH. Yes, it is exactly what you think is. . . . . . . . . #ferrari #f40 #lamborghini #countach #italian #eighties #techno #pop #miami #florida #custom #bodykit #koenig #white #interior #lambo #neon #pink #green #dance #music #3d #render