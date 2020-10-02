Ferrari F40 Countach, the Lamborghini That Never-Ever Was

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been itching for a while now to do something quintessentially ‘80s; Something you could see parked outside a night club in Ocean Drive, Something that only plays techno and pop in the radio, a car that would try to pitch you penny stocks if it could, something as extravagant as the decade itself. When this idea popped in my head I knew it was it. I’d like to introduce C0UNT4ACH. Yes, it is exactly what you think is. . . . . . . . . #ferrari #f40 #lamborghini #countach #italian #eighties #techno #pop #miami #florida #custom #bodykit #koenig #white #interior #lambo #neon #pink #green #dance #music #3d #render

