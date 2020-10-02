autoevolution
Ferrari F40 Countach, the Lamborghini That Never-Ever Was

2 Oct 2020
While we normally try to tell you what a certain machine is, this story is an exception, as we'll start by mentioning what the digital build showcased in this rendering isn't: anything else but an ode to the icons that are the Ferrari F40 and the Lamborghini Countach.
These Italian exotics were basically born as poster cars, but we have to understand that, as of the previous decade's second half, digital creations such as the one adorning our screen right now are the new posters, the smartphone wallpaper material.

If you're looking for a clear indicator that this creation doesn't take itself seriously, try to zoom in on the badges. As some of you know, attempting such stunts in the real world will usually lead to the Maranello carmaker unleashing its legal representatives, with cease and desist letters flying around like arrows on an ancient battlefield.

Nevertheless, entertainers are constantly seeking ways to stick it to the system, as this C8 Corvette, which temporarily received Ferrari sticker-badges, came to show.

Returning to this mix, the sheer wheel swap would've been enough to spark a debate, but the digital artist responsible for the work (more on this below) went all out: the Countach and the F40 are intertwined in a way that's impossible to ignore, regardless of the angle. And, as you can see in the Instagram post at the bottom of the story, there are quite a few angles here.

Come to think of it, Instagram has welcomed many 80s-style car renderings this year, but none was a refined as this one, which might just convince somebody who's not up to date that they're dealing with an actual photo shoot.

Then again, some of the imagination samples put into pixels by digital artist Abimelec Arellano, who is behind the shenanigan, do end up becoming real builds, as is the case with this 1971 Plymouth GTX animated by a Viper's V10 heart and then some.

