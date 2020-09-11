Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Are Now Standard for the 2021 Honda Passport

One-Owner Porsche Carrera GT Looks Like Supercar Perfection

Many exotics sound good. Some exotics, however, sound better, and one of those rarefied breeds is the predecessor of the 918 Spyder 17 photos



Acquired through a German dealership and delivered to the first and only owner it had so far, the 2004 model in the photo gallery also happens to be a low-mileage survivor with only 27,253 kilometers on the clock. Regularly serviced by the selling dealer, the Carrera GT is now up for grabs for 695,000 euros as opposed to the original starting price of €464,100.



612 PS and 590 Nm (603 horsepower and 435 pound-feet) are channeled to the rear wheels by a six-speed transmission with a ceramic clutch, a manual that dominates the cockpit with a beech wood gear knob. 8,400 revolutions per minute may not be as impressive as the Lexus LFA, but the Carrera GT still revs higher than the likes of the flat-plane crankshaft Shelby GT350.



An impressive piece of automotive engineering to this day, the Carrera GT in such a perfect condition is more than a blue-chip collectible. It’s a piece of The Carrera GT was produced from 2003 to 2007 in 1,270 units with a V10 engine that only the Lexus LFA can match in terms of aural pleasure. The 5.7-liter lump can trace its roots back to a racing project that never materialized, but as fate would have it, the motor was adapted for a road-going car.Acquired through a German dealership and delivered to the first and only owner it had so far, the 2004 model in the photo gallery also happens to be a low-mileage survivor with only 27,253 kilometers on the clock. Regularly serviced by the selling dealer, the Carrera GT is now up for grabs for 695,000 euros as opposed to the original starting price of €464,100.Finished in metallic silver and presented in “absolutely perfect condition” according to PVS Automobile on the mobile.de marketplace, the car comes with an indoor cover, a luggage set, the Porsche Online Pro radio and CD player, Michelin tires, Xenon headlights, theft protection, and a strong battery. A license plate holder is also featured because cars sold in Europe require two plates as opposed to a rear plate as it’s the case in Arizona or Florida.612 PS and 590 Nm (603 horsepower and 435 pound-feet) are channeled to the rear wheels by a six-speed transmission with a ceramic clutch, a manual that dominates the cockpit with a beech wood gear knob. 8,400 revolutions per minute may not be as impressive as the Lexus LFA, but the Carrera GT still revs higher than the likes of the flat-plane crankshaft Shelby GT350.An impressive piece of automotive engineering to this day, the Carrera GT in such a perfect condition is more than a blue-chip collectible. It’s a piece of Porsche history that won’t be repeated, not when ever-stringent emissions standards hamper down on gas-guzzling engines. If you’re curious how thirsty this V10 is, the EPA rated it at 11 miles per gallon on the combined cycle. That’s 9.1 gallons per 100 miles, translating to a total range of 264 miles.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.