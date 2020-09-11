2022 Maserati MC20 Spider Looks Very Sexy for a Rendering

It’s been a long time since Maserati offered a mid-engine road car, but after the MC12, the inevitable did happen. MC20 is how the newcomer is called, and on looks alone, it certainly ticks all of the right boxes.
Maserati won’t stop here, though. Next year, the open-top body style will be revealed as a 2022 model according to the Italian automaker’s future product plan. Coincidence or not, 2021 is also when Maserati will bring the four-seat GranTurismo back with a three-motor electric option.
Imagined with two nacelles behind the driver and passenger by pixel artist Aksyonov Nikita, the MC20 Spider is compatible with “full-electric power” according to the House of the Trident. In all likelihood, the three-motor powertrain mentioned earlier is the culprit. In addition to going e-AWD, the Italian supercar will be gifted with full active torque vectoring, a top speed of more than 300 km/h, and zero to 100 km/h in approximately two seconds.
Rendered in a lovely shade of yellow that appears to resemble Giallo Genio, the MC20 Spider loses the Maserati-themed rear window of the coupe. Be that as it may, the short rear deck with two heat extractors give the mid-engine corner carver the profile that you would expect from an Italian exotic.
The twin-turbo V6 hiding under the hood is exotic in its own right even though it’s not 100-percent Maserati in design. More than 600 horsepower from 3.0 liters of displacement is truly impressive, and this kind of suck-squeeze-bang-blow is made possible by Mahle’s proprietary “turbulent jet ignition.”
Pricing may be unknown at the time of writing, but don’t forget what kind of cars are duking it out on equal footing with the MC20 Coupe. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD, for example, kicks off at $214,366 in the U.S. of A.
The open-top body style, therefore, should easily surpass the $200,000 mark once it rolls out next year. A lot of money for a V6 supercar, but then again, don’t forget that McLaren is also going V6 for the second generation of the Sports Series.
