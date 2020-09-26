Ferrari Has 165 MPH Tire Explosion, Driver Catches the Slide Like a Boss

Imagine this: you're inside a Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, going all out on the track when a tire decides to give up, with a (not so) little explosion - what do you do? Sometimes, such nightmare scenarios take place in the real world and we're here to show you a recent example of this.
Unveiled about a year ago, the 488 Challenge Evo is an incredibly capable one-make series racer, but not even this Prancing Horse can stand in the way of a tire blowout.
And when such an event takes place at 269 kph/167 mph, as is the case with the stunt we have here, all hell can break loose... or not, with the element linking the pedals to the steering wheel obviously playing a crucial role.
Fortunately, this driver, who was lapping Italy's Misano World Circuit at the time, showed proper reaction. Check out the Instagram posts below and you'll notice the enthusiast keeping his cool, swiftly countersteering and applying hefty steering inputs. As such, the man shaves off just enough speed to bring the vehicle to a pace that allows him to regain control, albeit not without slide-transitioning from one side of the track to the other in the process.
Sure the 488 Challenge Evo features a revised aerodynamic balance, as well as E-Diff3 and F1-TCS control systems working with the Side Slip Control (SSC) feature, but, once again, there's only so much these goodies can do in the said scenario.
As such, this driver deserves a round of applause for the car control he demonstrated. And, if you consider the aficionado's background, his save won't come as a surprise.
We're talking about a gearhead nicknamed Powerslide Lover, who has a thing for driving sideways in all sorts of high-profile machines, from the Lamborghini Huracan Performante to the LaFerrari.
When your tyre explodes at 269km/h but you were born sideways and you are still in your comfort zone.