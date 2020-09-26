Ferrari Has 165 MPH Tire Explosion, Driver Catches the Slide Like a Boss

View this post on Instagram

When your tyre explodes at 269km/h but you were born sideways and you are still in your comfort zone. #MyButtHoleGotTight #Ferrari #488chellengeEvo #ferrari #car #cars #supercar #instacar #instacars #exotic #exoticcars #exoticcar #autogespot #amazingcars247 #supercarlifestyle #blacklist #auto #automotive #carporn #gtspirit #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Sep 26, 2020 at 3:02am PDT